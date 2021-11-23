As Order Volume Doubles Leading Into the Holiday Season, Farmstead Expands Hours for No-Fee, Same-Day Grocery Delivery in Miami

MIAMI, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Farmstead , the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets, announced today that in order to meet growing demand in Miami, and in preparation for the busy holiday season, it has expanded its delivery hours, adding dozens of new delivery slots as late as 8pm on weekdays.



Farmstead weekly order volume in the Miami area has doubled over the past month.

Farmstead, which serves multiple metro areas across the U.S., initially launched in Miami in June 2021, and quickly became a local favorite for its great mix of local and national brands, convenience and fair prices. In addition to expanding its hours, in recent weeks, the company has added dozens of additional staff and brought on new local grocery brands including McArthur Milk and Dairy, Yo Mama’s Pasta Sauce, Zephyrill’s Water, Mr. Tango Sausages, Natalie's Orchard Island Juice and Made Coffee. The company is also now sourcing local seafood, and is actively seeking to add more local brands.

With Farmstead, residents can get these legendary Miami brands in addition to national brands such as Kraft, plus fresh, locally sourced produce. Customers can choose a same-day delivery slot for every day ordering, or sign up for a free once-a-week delivery. All Farmstead deliveries are batched together with other orders in the same neighborhood, to reduce carbon emissions.

Farmstead stands out from other offerings by leveraging proprietary AI technology and a dark store model—delivery-centric warehouses that generally serve a 50-mile radius—to maximize efficiency and reduce costs. As a result, Farmstead offers prices comparable to or lower than most supermarkets, but with free delivery to doorstep. The company is growing quickly, with plans to expand nationwide to a primarily suburban, mid-market audience.

“Miami has shown us a warm welcome, and become one of our fastest-growing cities. The holidays tend to drive a lot of new demand for delivery, and Miami has been no exception,” said Sara Custer, Head of Operations at Farmstead. “We’ve set ourselves apart with our ability to deliver both local and national brands, same-day ordering, free once-a-week delivery, sustainable delivery routes and great prices. We’re excited to expand our footprint here in Miami and make fresh, local food available to anyone.”

On Oct 26 at 9am, Farmstead was among several businesses that were given a key to the city by Daniella Levine Cava, the mayor of Miami-Dade county, in recognition for the new jobs it has created in the Miami area.

Farmstead is currently offering new Miami customers $30 off their first order plus a free gift. Customers can sign up for Farmstead’s service at https://farmstead.vip/southflorida .

About Farmstead

Farmstead is the first online grocer to offer fresh, high-quality groceries, delivered for free, at better prices than local supermarkets. Using artificial intelligence (AI) technology, Farmstead has reinvented the grocery buying experience and rewired how food moves across the country, to significantly reduce food waste and fulfill its mission of making high quality, locally sourced food accessible to everyone. Farmstead offers this same technology stack, Grocery OS, to grocers wishing to improve operations and compete more effectively against dominant e-commerce players. Visit https://www.farmsteadapp.com or follow @ farmsteadapp .

