Half-year report

DXS International plc ("DXS" or the "Company"), the digital clinical decision support company, is pleased to provide shareholders with its unaudited interim results for the half year ending 31 October 2021.

Financial Highlights

Revenue for the six-month period has held well at £1,618,439 (2020: £1,716,424).

In line with projections, profit before tax is £21,427 (2020: £150,556) and profit after tax £137,352 (2020: £224,825).

Results overall are in line with projections for the revised strategy to capitalise on opportunities resulting from COVID including increased investment in order to scale solutions aimed at managing significant backlogs in “healthcare business as usual” and the increased clinician shortage crisis. DXS has been investing for growth over the past six months and is expecting to have a stronger second half to the business, as it traditionally does and did in the financial year to 30 April 2021.

Operational Highlights

CompleteCare templates and toolkits well received in early pilots, providing much needed solutions in managing healthcare backlogs in areas such as medicines monitoring, cancer care, mental health and learning disability.

ExpertCare hypertension pilots completed, confirming that only 50% of the pilot patients are being managed in compliance with “Gold Standard” treatment guidelines and that by using ExpertCare this immediately improved to 75%.

Reorganisation of the NHS Management Structure

The current 106 Clinical Commissioning Groups responsible for the planning and commissioning of healthcare in their respective areas, and responsible for approximately 60% of the NHS budget, are being replaced by 42 Integrated Care Systems (ICSs). These ICSs are intended to bring about major changes in how health and care services are planned, paid for and delivered, and are a key part of the future direction for the NHS as set out in the NHS Long Term Plan. Another major change for primary care has been the formation of 1,250 Primary Care Networks (PCNs) each representing small groupings of GP practices with registered patients numbering between 30,000 -50,000.

One major opportunity this represents for DXS is that these PCN’s are mandated to utilise clinical pharmacists, a 70% NHS funded reimbursable role, to conduct structured medicine reviews on behalf of the GP practices. Our new AI medicines management solution will provide an invaluable tool empowering these pharmacists to manage complex reviews with minimal GP input and help the NHS manage COVID backlogs and GP shortages.

Refined Strategy

Against this backdrop, we have refined our strategy by accelerating our planned development of adding additional long-term conditions, such as diabetes, to our new solutions, underpinned by an aggressive sales and marketing campaign. Due to this increased investment in growth, we expect profitability to decline in the short to medium term resulting in an aggressive upward revenue and profitability curve within 18 months.

David Immelman, Chief Executive of DXS said: “We remain resolute in our conviction that our foresight and efforts into developing a world beating expert long term condition management solutions is 100% aligned with the global strategy of digital transformation in healthcare. This was again evidenced by the recent announcement of the NHS commitment to digital transformation to merge NHS Digital and NHSX with NHS England and Improvement.

We expect our suite of Expert AI Solutions to have a major positive impact in the improvement of healthcare outcomes.”

INTERIM RESULTS to 31 OCTOBER 2021

CONSOLIDATED INCOME STATEMENT

for the six-month period ended 31 October 2021

Unaudited Group 6 Months ended 31 Oct 2021



Unaudited

6 Months ended

31 Oct 2020



Audited

Year to

30 April 2021 Continuing Operations Continuing Operations Continuing Operations £ £ £ Turnover 1,618,439 1,716,424 3,605,766 Cost of Sales (191,952) (177,367) (419,757) _________ _________ _________ Gross Profit 1,426,487 1,539,057 3,186,009 Administration Costs (1,111,965) (1,064,034) (1,917,310) Depreciation and Amortisation (274,093) (302,623) (980,683) _________ _________ _________ Operating Profit 40,429 172,398 288,016 Sundry Income 2,152 - 9,539 _________ _________ _________ 42,581 172,398 297,555 Interest payable and similar expenses (21,154) (21,842) (43,882 _________ _________ _________ Profit on ordinary activities before taxation 21,427 150,556 253,673 Tax on profit on ordinary activities 115,925 74,269 243,240 _________ _________ _________ Profit for the period 137,352 224,825 496,913 ========= ========= ========= Profit per share basic 0.3p 0.6p 1p fully diluted 0.3p 0.5p 1p ========= ========= =========

STATEMENT of FINANCIAL POSITION

as at 31 October 2021

Unaudited

Group at

31 Oct 2021 Unaudited

Group at

31 Oct 2020 Audited

Group at

30 April 2021 £ £ £ Fixed Assets Intangible Assets 4,921,943 4,273,801 4,557,969 Tangible Assets 961 1,680 1,333 _________ _________ _________ 4,922,904 4,275,481 4,559,302 _________ _________ _________ Current assets Debtors Amounts falling due within one year 320,784 283,515 850,258 Cash at bank and in hand 543,281 1,207,305 702,318 _________ _________ _________ 864,065 1,490,820 1,642,576 Creditors: amounts falling due within one year (689,586) (845,059) (951,673) _________ _________ _________ Net current assets / (liabilities) 174,479 645,761 690,903 _________ _________ _________ Total assets less current liabilities 5,097,383 4,921,242 5,250,205 Creditors: amounts falling due after more than one year (364,681) (563,580) (449,125) Deferred income (447,958) (482,358) (653,688) _________ _________ _________ 4,284,744 3,875,304 4,147,392 ========= ========= ========= Capital and reserves Called up share capital 159,246 159,246 159,246 Share Premium 2,676,321 2,676,321 2,676,321 Provision for costs of share option awards 173,808 173,808 173,808 Retained earnings 1,275,369 865,929 1,138,017 _________ _________ _________ Shareholders’ Funds 4,284,744 3,875,304 4,147,392 ========= ========= =========

STATEMENT of CASH FLOWS

Six months ended 31 October 2021

Unaudited

Group

Six months ended 31 Oct 2021 Unaudited

Group

Six months ended 31 Oct 2020 Audited Group year ended 30 April 2021 £ £ £ Cash flow from operating activities 242,179 435,895 1,088,409 Interest paid (21,154) (21,842) (43,882) Sundry Income 2,152 - 9,539 R&D tax credit 249,925 186,269 186,240 _________ _________ _________ Cash flow from operating activities 473,102 600,322 1,240,306 _________ _________ _________ Cash flow from investing activities Payments to acquire intangible fixed assets (637,695) (568,259) (1,529,762) Payments to acquire tangible fixed assets - (1,329) (1,707) _________ _________ _________ (637,695) (569,588) (1.531,469) _________ _________ _________ Cash flow from investing activities Repayment of long term loans (84,444) (24,074) (117,164) Advance of long term loans - 190,000 190,000 _________ _________ _________ 84,444 165,926 72,836 _________ _________ _________ Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (249,037) 196,660 (218,327) Cash and Cash equivalents at 30 April 2021 792,318 1,010,645 1,010,645 _________ _________ _________ Cash and Cash equivalents at 3 October 2020 543,281 1,207,305 792,318 ========= ========= ========= Cash and Cash equivalents consists of: Cash at bank and in hand 543,281 1,207,305 792,318 ========= ========= =========

Net Debt Reconciliation

Current Debt Non Current Debt Cash Total £ £ £ £ At 30 April 2019 (420,131) (376,289) 1,010,645 (214,225) Cash flow 212.992 (72,836) (218,327) (78,171) _________ _________ _________ _________ At 30 April 2020 (207,139) (449,125) 792,318 136,054 Cash flow 64,771 84,444 (249,037) (99,882) _________ _________ _________ _________ At 31 October 2021 (142,368) (364,681) 543,281 36,232 ========= ========= ========= =========

The above figures have not been reviewed by the company's auditors Crowe U.K. LLP.

The Directors of DXS International plc accept responsibility for this announcement

david@dxs-systems.com https://www.dxs-systems.co.uk





