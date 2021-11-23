AdlOptica Objective Lenses Reduce Aberrations and Enable Processing of Optical Substrates at Multiple Focal Point Depths

BARRINGTON, N.J., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmund Optics®, a leading global manufacturer and supplier of optical components, is pleased to offer two new objectives from AdlOptica that enable a growing range of laser optics applications. This product expansion includes objective lenses that minimize optical aberrations for improved focusing and multiple focal depths for advanced material processing.

AdlOptica aplanoXX Aplan Objectives are designed for use with ultrafast solid-state and fiber lasers and are optimized for 800nm (Ti:sapphire) and 1030nm (Tb:doped) wavelengths. These objectives compensate for spherical aberration and coma when focusing light into glass, sapphire, silicon carbide, silicon, PMMA, and other transparent materials. These objectives are ideal for micromachining glass, 3D nanofabrication, waveguide recording, and selective laser etching.

AdlOptica foXXus Multi-Focus Objectives focus laser light to one, two, or four foci along the optical axis, increasing the effective depth of focus and enabling high-speed multilayer cutting of brittle materials such as glass, sapphire, and silicon carbide. These objectives are optimized for either 515/1030nm or 1064nm wavelength ultrafast solid-state and fiber lasers such as Yb:doped and Nd:YAG lasers.

About Edmund Optics:

Edmund Optics® is a leading global supplier of optics, imaging, and photonics technology that has served a variety of markets including Life Sciences, Biomedical, Industrial Inspection, Semiconductor, R&D, and Defense since 1942. The company designs and manufactures a wide array of optical components, multi-element lenses, imaging systems, and optomechanical equipment, while supporting OEM applications with volume production of stock and custom products. Operating in more than a dozen major facilities around the globe, Edmund Optics employs just over 1,100 employees and continues to expand. Customers can purchase items by calling 1-800-363-1992, via the catalog, or on the website at www.edmundoptics.com.

AdlOptica foXXus Multi-Focus Objectives focus laser light to multiple foci along the optical axis, increasing the effective depth of focus and enabling high-speed multilayer cutting of materials with excellent quality.









