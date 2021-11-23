Scarbrough International Welcomes Amy Rice as Vice President & Managing Director

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scarbrough proudly announces the arrival of Amy Rice as Vice President & Managing Director, Scarbrough International. Rice will head Scarbrough International, a Scarbrough Group company, as its strategies, operations, and personnel continue to expand.

"Amy's combination of experience and customer-centric approach is a perfect fit for us," said Scarbrough Group President and COO Adam Hill. "I'm confident that she will lead our international operations to continued success."

Rice arrives at the position with an extensive background in global logistics. A long-time supply chain executive, Amy has helped international logistics providers cultivate success for clients and stakeholders.

Amy is a licensed customs broker, a certified export specialist, and a certified customs specialist. She carries that acumen into her new leadership role with Scarbrough International.

"Scarbrough International is full of potential," Rice said. "I'm looking forward to the challenges and opportunities ahead as the company continues to grow its capabilities."

Rice begins her role as Vice President and Managing Director, Scarbrough International effective immediately.

About Scarbrough International

International, Done Differently. Scarbrough International brings together Customs Brokerage and International Freight Forwarding in a single, convenient supply chain solution. Its import and export specialists guide clients through the intricacies of international trade. With worldwide connections and global business partnerships, Scarbrough International helps ensure that freight arrives on time and within budget.

About The Scarbrough Group

Founded in 1984, The Scarbrough Group has grown its global logistics operation one client and one employee at a time. Whether international freight forwarding, customs brokerage, domestic trucking, or warehousing, The Scarbrough Group manages supply chains differently. It remains a people-first organization with dedication to traditional values and support for the community. Expect More™ from your logistics provider.

