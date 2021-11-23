Tummy Warrior Announces Unique Approach to Postpartum Fitness With App

TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tummy Warrior Fitness App has undergone product updates recently to ensure that all new mothers who are on their postpartum fitness journey can start their workouts anywhere, at any time.

The pandemic has hit hard for many, especially for busy mothers with young children to care for. As a result, they have been putting their fitness goals on the back burner.

The new year is just around the corner, but it doesn't mean that 2022 has to start first before coming up with resolutions. They don't have to wait any longer because this journey and process is something Becky knows all too well by heart.

Becky Choi is a Certified Postpartum Corrective Exercise Specialist based in Toronto who founded the Tummy Warrior Method. She has worked with over 200 clients worldwide and helped them fix their postpartum abdominal separation and reclaimed their outer and inner strength.

Becky is different from other coaches out there who use a cookie-cutter, one-size-fits-all method in their programs. She experienced abdominal separation after both of her pregnancies and knew that the postpartum healing journey was on a case-to-case basis.

Tummy Warrior Fitness, her client-access application, has recently made product updates as follow:

Brand new work-along, coaching-instructed workout videos. They are less than 35 minutes to ensure that even busy moms can achieve their pre-baby body.

Energetic, easy-to follow audio for running which enables users run with the proper technique that feels good on their postpartum joints.

Easy to follow nutrition plans for moms and her family.

The new Tummy Warrior Fitness app is versatile, with everything laid out on the users' calendar, so they won't have to guess what to do next. But Becky is not just handing her clients a workout plan and moving on; she is there to hold their commitments personally, customize their program and make their resolution come true.

Becky raises awareness that every mother can achieve their fitness goals in the comfort of their home. They will welcome the new year with confidence, strength and always aspire to be the best self in all aspects of life.

Not exactly understand what postpartum separation or a condition called diastasis recti mean? Feel free to follow Becky's community on Instagram for resources and guidance about postpartum recovery or visit her website at www.tummywarrior.com. Email becky@beckychoi.com

Related Images











Image 1: Becky Choi Tummy Warrior





Tummy Warrior Coaching Program with Becky









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment