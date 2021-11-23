Neon Labs Integrates Aleph.im To Surface Data on Solana’s Leading Cross-Chain DeFi Solution

Paris, France, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Neon, an Ethereum virtual machine on Solana that enables dApps on Ethereum to scale and get access to liquidity on Solana, announced today that it will integrate Aleph.im, a cross-blockchain computing network and decentralized indexing provider, to enable access to all of the cross-chain DeFi data on the protocol.

Aleph.im’s network of microVMs indexes important data to create a rich data history while ensuring that datasets remain available. Aleph.im will bring transparency to Neon by highlighting EVM Stats, powered by better indexing. Users can check TVL, Solana transactions, TPS, operator node stats, detailed stats about smart contracts on Neon, and more, all at a glance. Aleph.im also brings increased transparency and usability to Neon and developers building on their EVM enabling them to easily access past events, track transfers, deposits and withdrawals.

Aleph.im specializes in Solana indexing, where many projects currently have to rely on their own centralized indexing solutions or no indexing at all, due to the high costs for physical hardware, unfeasibly fast internet connections, and computing power. Many DeFi protocols on Solana have already integrated Aleph.im to surface historical transaction data and provide easier data queries for their users, including Raydium, Saber, Port Finance, and Orca and recently launched Serum.Markets.

“We’re excited to tackle this challenge to help bring fully decentralized indexing solutions for all Ethereum use-cases running on Solana through Neon. This solution is unique in that dApps on Neon will be indexed on both sides, on Ethereum and on Solana”, said Jonathan Schemoul, founder of aleph.im.

Neon recently announced $40 million in funding to bring Ethereum virtual machine functionality to the Solana blockchain, and is preparing to launch its mainnet this month. Neon is used to run any Ethereum dApps on Solana, from lending protocols and AMMs. Neon has already gained a great deal of attention, with major DApps like Aave committing to deploying on the EVM. Projects on Neon need data to be instantly accessible and highly available to developers and dApp users alike. Aleph.im’s indexing solution will provide just that in a decentralized way. Users will be able to view all real-time and past events, including TVL, deployed Ethereum contracts on Solana, average and detailed gas price and transaction costs and more, through simple dashboards and this for large volumes of data for DeFi platforms like Aave who reach $1.9 billions in daily volume, and SushiSwap with $487 million as well as NFT marketplaces in the future.

“The Aleph indexing solution will bring transparency to Neon developers and operators, and enhance the overall user experience of the product. This integration is one more step toward Ethereum and Solana interoperability by providing indexing cloud data visuals” said Andrey Falaleyev, CTO.

About Aleph

Aleph.im is a distributed cloud platform that provides serverless trusted computing services, file storage, and indexing solutions to replace traditional centralized cloud computing. It provides dApps of any chain instant access to database solutions thanks to its scalable peer-to-peer network and programming language-agnostic interface. For more information visit aleph.im

Explore our decentralized indexing solution. Follow aleph.im on twitter: @aleph_im

About Neon

Neon lets users run any Ethereum protocol on Solana, without any changes to its codebase, including Uniswap, Sushiswap, 0x, MakerDAO, and countless others. In other words, Ethereum developers can soon deploy their apps to Solana, a blockchain that can process 50K transactions per second at $0.0025 apiece. To learn more, please visit https://neon-labs.org/.

