Michigan Health Information Networked Shared Services Convenes State, National Leaders for Healthcare Conference

LANSING, Mich., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Earlier this month, state and national healthcare leaders convened for the final session of the Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) 2021 Connecting Michigan for Health and More virtual conference series. The theme of the conference was “Healthcare Technology 3.0,” which explored the implications of the ongoing evolution of healthcare delivery, experience, cost, and outcomes.

Throughout the year, MiHIN’s virtual conference series brought together leaders in healthcare, legal, policy, interoperability, and more to discuss salient issues within the industry, including social determinants of health, CMS/ONC final rules, eConsent, and virtual care. The conference series included five virtual events, including a combination of full-day conferences and half-day workshops.

“MiHIN is pleased to bring together thought leaders and policymakers focused on tackling the issues facing the industry today and leveraging health information to provide better care for Michiganders,” said Tim Pletcher, DHA, Executive Director of MiHIN. “Our 2021 conference series highlighted the work that is being done to usher in a new era of interoperability and the current projects that are making a difference in our state.”

The day-long event featured Elizabeth Hertel, Director of the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services as the keynote speaker. Director Hertel spoke about the challenges and opportunities in health care access, coordination and partnerships, and delivery of care. She was joined by other industry experts who discussed the state of data interoperability, an update on the progress related to creating a 5-year HITC roadmap, as well as a policy panel on how patients can best access their information and how access to this information will open up more opportunities.

“In Michigan, there is a lot of focus on infrastructure – specifically the state’s roadways,” said Hertel. “The health information technology infrastructure of our state is just as important to the health and safety of Michigan residents as its roads and bridges. MDHHS is proud to work alongside MiHIN to improve data flow within the state to cut waste, improve outcomes and catalyze change.”

MiHIN also explored the overall compliance requirements associated with 21st Century Cures Act during a webinar co-hosted with EHNAC on Nov. 19. To learn more about products and programs which aid in gaining compliance and demonstrating stakeholder trust, click here.

For additional information about the 2021 Connecting Michigan for Health and More virtual conference series or to view any of the past sessions, click here.

###

About Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services

The Michigan Health Information Network Shared Services (MiHIN) is Michigan’s state-designated entity to improve healthcare quality, efficiency, and patient safety by sharing electronic health information statewide, helping reduce costs for patients, providers, and payers. MiHIN is a nonprofit, public-private collaboration that includes stakeholders from the State of Michigan, Health Information Exchanges serving Michigan, health systems and providers, health plans/payers, pharmacies, and the Governor’s Health Information Technology Commission. For more information, visit https://mihin.org.

Attachment