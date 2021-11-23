Trinity's Loving Hands Home Care Brings Affordable Family Care to Atlanta, Offering a Free In-Home Assessment If Clients Start by November 30

ATLANTA, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Just in time for the hectic holiday season, known for an increase in ER and other medical visits, Atlanta area healthcare professionals are ready to bring loved ones personalized care.

In Atlanta alone, there are over 550,000 people aged 65 and older. By 2030 , the number is expected to jump to nearly a million. With a growing Senior population, more adults need access to transportation to and from medical appointments, events, and their homes. For caregivers, the stress of juggling their day-to-day life and caregiving can become overwhelming. Even after discharge from a hospital or at-home therapy, home healthcare providers don't stick around forever, and further help is needed. However, there are more options available to keep seniors relatively independent and at home for a longer time.

Trinity's Loving Hands Home Care Certified Nurse Assistants as well as Home Health Aides are both available for a variety of non-medical services. Some services include:

Meal preparation and cooking.

Transition from bed to chair.

Medication reminders and management.

Housekeeping.

Exercise assistance.

Dressing and grooming.

Bathing assistance.

Implementing care plans.

Chronic illness and disease management.

Trinity's Home Care is Offering Free In-Home Assessment if Clients Start by November 30. Call 1-888-635-6855 .

What stands out about Trinity's Loving Hands Home Care? Thanks to their licensed staff, many of their caregivers can speak directly to physicians to prevent excessive doctor's visits. Clients can have access to basic medical care at home and can implement care plans provided by physicians. Typical caregivers can provide help, but sometimes their staff can't manage basic personal and medical care from home. Trinity's caregivers can be permanent in the home and may be approved by insurance companies to provide continued assistance past hospitalization or other care.

Founder Tarshal Edwards is a Registered Nurse and has over 20 years of senior caregiving experience and is a proud Army Veteran. All of Trinity's Loving Hands Home Care workers are fully certified and passionate about giving the best care to their clients. With about 30% of Americans providing caregiving services to their relatives in the last year and many experiencing burnout, Home Care can give an opportunity for relatives to recharge while still providing the utmost care to their family. Even simple errands take up a lot of time and energy when managing two or more households. Common signs of caregiver burnout include:

Exhaustion

Excessive Stress

Muscle Tension

Anxiety

Depression

As the holidays begin, enjoying time with family is important. Trinity's Loving Hands Home Care wants to be the extra set of hands to assist in the care needs of one's family.

Contact the company today for price quotes and a full description of services.

