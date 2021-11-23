New to The Street T.V. Announces its Four Business Guest Interviews, Broadcasting its 268th Show on Bloomberg T.V., Tuesday, November 23, 2021, at 9:30 PM PT

NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FMW Media’s New to The Street T.V. announces broadcasting its business T.V. show Tuesday, November 23, 2021, on Bloomberg TV at 9:30 PM PT.



New to The Street’s 268h T.V. show airs four (4) interviews of the following Companies and their businesses representatives:

1). GlobeX Data Ltd’s. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) interview, Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO.

2). Cryptocurrency NFTrade’s (CRYPTO: NFTD) ($NFTD) interview Mr. Ori Levi, CEO.

3). Cryptocurrency EQIFI’s (CRYPTO: EQX)($EQX) interview Mr. Brad Yasar, CEO.

4). Cryptocurrency Pink Panda Holdings, Inc.’s (CRYPTO: PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) interviews, Adam Carlton, Founder and CEO, and Gene Truono, Sr., Senior Compliance Advisor.

Mr. Alain Ghiai, CEO, GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT), joins New to The Street T.V. show. Alain provides T.V. Anchor Jane King and viewers an update about the ever-growing corporate fundamental at GlobeX Data, Ltd. and its SekurSuite® cybersecurity products for large and small corporate end-users. GlobeX Data’s Sekur® solutions prevent hacks from cyber breaches from emails and text messages. Alain provides his opinion on what might have happened regarding the recent Hack at the online mobile stock trading app Robinhood. Hackers focused on getting their data because of the high-profile media exposure of Robinhood as a next-generation stock trading application. Robinhood says no social security numbers appear not hacked on approximately 7M users. Still, other relevant information, like email accounts, home addresses, cell numbers, and other information probably hacked. Alain says that ALL entities who collect personal data need to ensure the safety of their users’ data. Using GlobeX Data Ltd Sekur® with its proprietary HeliX technology and other encryption solutions can eliminate hacks. With no request for phone numbers, no open-source platform, no Microsoft Office 360, no shared servers, never selling or mining data, and GlobeX Data, Ltd. can offer cybersecurity solutions for a monthly fee. As an added protection to subscribers, GlobeX Data Ltd operates its internet platforms and security businesses under the country of Switzerland’s very tough privacy laws.

On New to The Street T.V., Anchor Jane King’s in-studio NASDAQ interview with Mr. Ori Levi, CEO, NFTrade (CRYPTO: NFTD) ($NFTD), explains the Company’s business platform of creating, buying, selling, trading, and swapping NFTs. As an aggregator, not a stand-alone platform, NFT owners can trade NFTs universally on their system. Mr. Levy explains NFTrade’s ability to connect art creators and traders in a value-added process using NFT, which changes the traditional legacy platform on art sales. The value proposition on NFT assets can be both structured and volatile, and he gives examples of the trend in worldwide acceptances in NFTs. In contrast, the daily dollar value in NFT trades exceeds all of 2020 in its entirety. The growth of NFT will continue, and NFT Trade, Inc. believes they can take advantage of the NFT acceptance on all types of asset values.

Mr. Brad Yasar, Chief Executive Officer at EQI F I (CRYPTO: EQX )($EQX) joins the New to The Street T.V. show, explaining to Anchor Jane King and viewers about EQIFI’s digital platform, which merges traditional banking with a DeFi (Decentralized Finance) alternative. He explains the difference and cumbersome method with conventional banking transactions and why EQIFI’s product led the DeFi industry. With blockchain and the EQX token, end-users see transparency, efficiencies, and timely financial transactions when using essential EQIFI products. With 4-main products, Fixed Rate Borrowing/Lending, Variable Rate Borrowing/Lending, Interest Rate Swaps, and Yield Aggregator, clients can expect confidence, comfort, and ease of use with their financial transactions. He recommends everyone create an account to get acquainted with the EQX token, take advantage of their 24/7 customer service, and start seeing and understanding how EQIFI’s DEFI platform performs. EQIFI users can get a Global Secured MasterCard, including a virtual card, for online transactions. The Company wants to change lives by providing appropriate and easy-to-use DeFi options to the masses, simplifying asset management, lending, borrowing, and making derivatives on crypto safe and easy.

New to The Street T.V. airs the interviews with Adam Carlton, Founder and CEO, and Gene Truono, Sr., Senior Compliance Advisor at Pink Panda Hol d ings, Inc. (CRYPTO: PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA) , appearing with T.V. Host Jane King. $PINKPANDA, a utility token, designed an intricate mobile wallet and DEX for BSC (Decentralized Exchange for Binance Smart Chain ), providing easy access to anyone. Mr. Gene Truono, Sr., Senior Compliance Advisor to Pink Panda, gives his background and years of experience in the financial service industry. He continues to explain the ever-evolving DeFi marketplace and the importance of regulations. With blockchain integrations evolving industries’ financial legacy products, regulatory agencies in the U.S. and abroad still provide no clear guidance on DeFi operational platforms. Gene, however, explains that the U.S. does require licenses for any operator considered a money transmitter. Gene sees many regulatory issues needing evaluation both domestically and internationally.

About GlobeX Data, Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT):

GlobeX Data Ltd. (OTCQB: SWISF) (CSE: SWIS) (FRA: GDT) is a Cybersecurity and Internet Privacy provider of Swiss hosted solutions for secure communications and secure data management. The Company distributes a suite of secure messaging applications, encrypted emails, secure communications, and secure data management tools, using Swiss privacy laws, proprietary technology, and its independent platform, away from big techs hosting platforms. GlobeX Data Ltd. sells its products through its approved wholesalers and distributors, and telecommunications companies worldwide. GlobeX Data Ltd. serves consumers, businesses, and governments worldwide – https://www.globexdata.com . Sekur® is a Swiss secure communications application offering secure and private messaging, emails, voice messages, self-deleting messages, and file transfers from any mobile device, tablet, or desktop. Sekur users can communicate with Sekur and non-Sekur users through its unique Chat-By-Invites feature and Sekur, send email system. All data traffic stays in GlobeX Data’s Swiss-hosted servers, using its proprietary HeliX technology, military-grade encryption, and benefiting from Swiss Privacy Laws – https://sekur.com . Twitter: @globexdata.

About NFTrade (CRYPTO: NFTD) ($NFTD) :

NFTrade (CRYPTO: NFTD) ($NFTD) , the first cross-chain and blockchain agnostic NFT platform, allowing anyone to seamlessly create, buy, sell, swap, farm, and leverage NFTs across different blockchains. As an aggregator of all NFT marketplaces and host complete NFT lifecycles, anyone can gain access to the entirety of their NFT, unlocking the total value of the NFT marketplace – https://nftrade.com /.

About EQUIFI (CRYPTO: EQX )($EQX) :

EQIFi (CRYPTO: EQX) ($EQX) builds a global DeFi (Decentralized Finance) gateway for you, delivering more products and services than any other platform and simplifying the complex world of DeFi. EQIFi is on a mission to become the gateway for everyone to the DeFi industry. Through blockchain technology, EQIFi works to democratize financial products previously available to only the privileged few. EQIFi’s infrastructure optimizes itself for real-time digital interactions. It is at the forefront, embracing today’s ever-demanding culture of instant access for the evolution of digital banking and finance technologies - https://www.eqifi.com/ .

About Pink Panda Holdings, Inc. (CRYPTO: PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA):

Pink Panda Holdings, Inc . (CRYPTO:PINKPANDA) ($PINKPANDA ), a Delaware C-Corp, based in Chicago, creates a non-custodial, fully on-chain, mobile-first wallet as well as decentralized exchange (DEX) that will support up to 5x margin/leverage trading with a seamless, centralized-exchange feel starting on the Binance Smart Chain (BSC). Their utility token for the PinkPanda Exchange, $PINKPANDA was launched on May 29, 2021. The community continues to grow through its applications on An d roid and i O S.

About FMW Media:



FMW Media operates one of the longest-running U.S and International sponsored and Syndicated Nielsen Rated programming T.V. brands “New to the Street,” and its blockchain show “Exploring The Block.” Since 2009, these brands run biographical interview segment shows across major U.S. Television networks. The T.V. platforms reach over 540 million homes both in the U.S. and international markets. FMW recently added Newsmax to its broadcasting platform, with its first show broadcasted Sunday, December 27. The NEWSMAX / New to The Street show is syndicated on Sundays at 10 AM EST. FMW is also one of the nation’s largest buyers of linear Television long and short-form- https://www.newsmaxtv.com/Shows/New-to-the-Street and https://www.newtothestreet.com/ .

Forward-Looking Statements Disclaimer:

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by the following words: “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “ongoing,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “should,” “will,” “would,” or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are not a guarantee of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of the times at, or by, which such performance or results achieved. This press release should be considered in light of all filings of the Company contained in the Edgar Archives of the Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov.

FMW Media Contact:

Bryan Johnson

+1 (631) 766-7462

Bryan@NewToTheStreet.com

New to The Street T.V. Business Development Office

Support@NewtoTheStreet.com

1-516-696-5900

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/955cbaeb-b2d5-4c64-9f9e-56c32180d65f