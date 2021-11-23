Introducing the Voyager: A Game-Changing Ski From Elan

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With the world's first foldable all-mountain ski, Elan is redefining skiing's mobility standards and allows skiing enthusiasts to combine their busy lifestyle with their favourite winter sport.

With the Elan Voyager, skiers can hit the slopes faster than before. They can throw them in a backpack or put them in the trunk, no extra space is ever needed. Whether coming from the office or the apartment, the Voyager offers a solution for getting to the slopes quickly with its compact build.

Initially designed for military purposes in collaboration with the Slovenian Army, the Voyager performs robustly under any conditions. Built with Elan's new proprietary Connect Technology®, the Voyager works on a series of clever hinges and carbon-reinforced locking mechanisms. The fold/unfold is achieved by rotational moves of the binding plates which are designed for long-term use. It's agile, grippy and easy to ski, reflecting everything that Elan stands for.

Available with a custom bag that helps skiers travel with ease and style to their favorite winter resort, the Voyager offers a packing experience that saves skiers time and energy when preparing their gear. The Voyager is now available for sale at select retailers across Canada.

Discover the Voyager revolution at www.elanskis.com/voyager

Download the Voyager Media Kit here

About Elan

Elan is a dedicated ski manufacturer in the Slovenian Alps, with more than 75 years of experience handcrafting the best skis in the world for friends and families who live the skiing lifestyle. Earning praise year after year in test results and design awards, Elan's innovative product is a reflection of the brand's heritage and dedication to not just building skis, but building better skis to produce lifetime experiences in the mountains. #AlwaysGoodTimes

