Black Rifle Coffee Company is Caffeinating the Troops This Holiday Season, One Random Act of Coffee at a Time

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Rifle Coffee Company , a veteran-founded premium coffee company and a leader in serving the service community, has announced the launch of its annual holiday buy-a-bag, give-a-bag campaign. This Thanksgiving season, BRCC will donate a bag of its limited release Thirty Presents Out roast to active duty service members when coffee lovers buy any of the coffee company's premium coffee roasts or coffee rounds. BRCC's goal is to spread the cheer by donating 40,000 bags of coffee to troops serving at home and overseas during the holidays.

"This is a time for all of us to express our gratitude, and as a company with a veteran-forward mission, it's an opportunity for us to give back to the men and women still serving in dangerous circumstances at home and overseas this holiday season," said former Green Beret and BRCC President & CEO Evan Hafer. "Coffee brings people together, it's a way to create community, and we're proud to be able to give back to those spending the holidays on base."

About Thirty Presents Out:

Thirty Presents Out is an epic seasonal roast with tasting notes of butterscotch, spice, and strawberries. This one is sure to cement that spot on the nice list.

About Black Rifle Coffee Company:

Black Rifle Coffee Company is a veteran-founded coffee company and a leader in hiring veterans and giving back to the service community. Launched in 2014 by former Green Beret and CIA contractor Evan Hafer, BRCC has been embraced by coffee lovers for its bold roasts and creative content. In its seven years of operation, BRCC has inspired, entertained, and informed generations of active duty service members, military veterans, first responders, and the men and women who support them. BRCC sells premium-roast coffee and coffee accessories and BRCC-branded apparel online, at its company-owned and franchise coffee outposts, and in select retail stores across the U.S. With every purchase made, BRCC gives back.

To learn more about BRCC, visit www.blackriflecoffee.com , follow along on social media, or subscribe to the Coffee or Die blog at https://coffeeordie.com/presscheck-signup .

Media Contact:

Farahn Morgan

press@blackriflecoffee.com

276 393 5677

This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.