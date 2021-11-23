Sienna Announces Changes to Its Board of Directors

MARKHAM, Ontario, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sienna Senior Living Inc. (“Sienna” or the “Company”) (TSX: SIA) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms. Shelly Jamieson to its Board of Directors, effective today.

Also, today Ms. Janet Graham has resigned as a director of the Company after having served on the Board of Directors since 2010.

As the former CEO of the Canadian Partnership Against Cancer, the former Secretary of Cabinet and Head of the Ontario Public Service, and the former President of Extendicare (Canada) Inc., Ms. Jamieson brings extensive leadership experience from the private, not-for-profit and public sectors to Sienna’s Board of Directors. Ms. Jamieson currently serves on the board of High Liner Foods and has experience on several not-for-profit boards.

“Ms. Jamieson’s track record, her deep understanding of the seniors’ living sector and her extensive experience at the highest levels of government will support Sienna’s transformational changes and vision for the Company’s path forward,” said Dino Chiesa, Chair of Sienna’s Board of Directors. “On behalf of our Board of Directors, I want to thank Ms. Graham who has been instrumental in Sienna’s successful growth to become one of Canada’s leading owners and operators in seniors’ living.”

As part of the renewal of Sienna’s Board of Directors, effective immediately, Mr. Stephen Sender has been appointed as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Mr. Brian Johnston has been appointed as the Chair of the Compensation, Governance and Nominating Committee.

“We look forward to working with Ms. Jamieson whose deep knowledge of the Canadian seniors’ living and health care sectors will further support our mission to help Canadian seniors age with the dignity and respect they deserve,” said Mr. Nitin Jain, President and CEO of Sienna. “I also want to thank Ms. Graham for her many contributions to Sienna for over a decade.”

About Sienna Senior Living

Sienna Senior Living Inc. (TSX:SIA) offers a full range of seniors’ living options, including independent living, assisted living, long-term care, and specialized programs and services. Sienna’s approximately 12,000 employees are passionate about helping residents live fully every day. For more information, please visit www.siennaliving.ca .

