Beyond Limits Announces New Cognitive AI Software Products for Refining

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beyond Limits, an industrial and enterprise-grade AI software company built for the most demanding sectors, today announced the general availability of its new LUMINAI Refinery Advisor. Developed in collaboration with bp, this cloud-based offering leverages Beyond Limits’ Cognitive AI software to better adhere to commercial operating plans, capture and operationalize expert knowledge, reduce production material costs, maximize operational efficiencies, accelerate time to market, and reduce waste in critical downstream oil and gas sectors.



Beyond Limits LUMINAI Refinery Advisor allows plant operators to meet refinery operating plans more consistently and adapt to ever-changing constraints by providing real-time guidance and specific instructions based on expert engineering, operator knowledge, and process conditions. The no-code solution provides an easily integrated and affordable application to optimize plant-wide process functions in a unified, digital space, improving alignment between planning, engineering, and operations to ensure all teams have the specific directions they need to keep the refinery running at enhanced efficiency.

“Our new LUMINAI Refinery Advisor product is specifically designed to take on the toughest challenges facing the energy industry today,” said AJ Abdallat, CEO of Beyond Limits. “Beyond Limits’ industrial-grade AI solutions provide plant operators and R&D organizations with explainable real-time recommendations to optimize operations and improve decision-making speed and accuracy across a broader decision space. These AI-powered extensions are already making a valuable impact, allowing companies to maximize profits and gain a competitive advantage.”

“In a dynamic and complex manufacturing environment, having real-time insights into current optimization opportunities has proven valuable to our operations team,” said Maddy Hoyne, Optimization Superintendent, bp Whiting Refinery. “The rapid deployment of LUMINAI Refinery Advisor site-wide has helped us make quick and ongoing adjustments resulting in improved operating performance over a short period of time.”

