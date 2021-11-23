authID.ai Announces New Hires and Appointments

Long Beach, NY , Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- authID.ai (Nasdaq: AUID), the leading provider of secure, mobile, biometric identity authentication solutions, today announced new hires and appointments as the company enters a new phase of growth across industries and geographies. The new appointments reflect an ongoing expansion of the company’s global team in line with its core value creation strategies. In doing so, the Company has substantially diversified its management team and broader workforce, nearly half of whom are people of color and/or women.

“To realize our vision of transforming identity authentication, we want to first foster an inclusive, winning culture,” said Tom Thimot, CEO of authID.ai. “To that end, our leadership team has recruited exceptionally qualified talent in key positions to deliver products based on ethical AI that better serve the marketplace and broader society. I am proud of the global cohort of experts we have built, and I look forward to collaborating with each of them to give our customers a more convenient and secure path to identity verification.”

To oversee the expansion of the Company’s customer network, Christabel Bugla has been named Vice President of Customer Success. In her new role, Bugla will manage customer experience enhancements, from onboarding to full engagement. Previously, Bugla was Director of Customer Success at Prove, a mobile identity provider, and held senior account management roles at identity verification companies Socure and Jumio. In addition, Brittney Liburd has joined the company as Senior Product Marketing Manager. She brings with her more than a decade of experience supporting robust marketing programs for global identity authentication, network security, and data and analytics providers. Liburd will help authID.ai deliver next-generation cybersecurity technologies to businesses and consumers across new markets and geographies.

In addition to announcing the new hires, authID.ai has promoted two company veterans to leadership positions. Having served as the Company’s Chief of Staff for five years, Grace de Fries will assume the role of Senior Vice President, Communications and Investor Relations, in which she will continue to leverage her international business development, sales, marketing, and product experience. Prior to that, de Fries spent her career in the international payments and telecommunications sectors with previous leadership roles at Planet Payment Inc., Global Crossing, Inc., AT&T, and the City of New York. She received a B.A. from Harvard University and earned an MBA from Georgetown University.

Max Umarov has been promoted to Vice President of Solution Engineering, a role in which he will help ensure top-caliber product execution and contribute to the Company’s robust innovation pipeline. A member of the authID.ai team for over a decade, Umarov was instrumental in authID.ai’s recently awarded patent for a biometric identity authentication routing technology that securely links various attributes of an individual user to a Primary Account Number (PAN) to authenticate the user’s identity.

authID.ai Founder and Chief Solutions Architect Tom Szoke has been appointed Founder Emeritus. Szoke co-founded Innovation in Motion (“IIM”), a predecessor of authID.ai, in 2009 and has nearly three decades of product engineering, global sales and operations management experience. He successfully led the Company as Director, CEO and COO from its inception to its listing on the OTC Market, as well during the expansion of its market presence and product portfolio through strategic acquisitions in the United States, South America, and Africa.

“Out of a novel idea, Tom built a first-in-class technology leader that continues to innovate to champion a safer digital landscape for all. Throughout significant milestones and inflection points, Tom skillfully steered the company toward long-term, sustainable growth in new markets and across its expanding product portfolio,” Thimot added. “On behalf of our Board of Directors and global team, I express sincere gratitude and appreciation to Tom for his contributions over these many years, and I welcome ongoing collaboration with him as Founder Emeritus.”

authID.ai (Nasdaq: AUID), formerly Ipsidy, provides secure, mobile, biometric identity verification software products through an easy-to-integrate Identity as a Service (IDaaS) platform. authID’s suite of self-service biometric identity proofing and authentication solutions aims to frictionlessly eliminate all usernames and passwords through a consent-based facial matching system. Powered by sophisticated biometric and artificial intelligence technologies, authID aims to strengthen security and trust between businesses and their customers by helping to protect sensitive personal data. For more information, go to https://authid.ai .

