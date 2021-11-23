Sirios hires Ménard Martel Consultants Inc. for the management of the Cheechoo Gold Project, Quebec

English French

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The management of Sirios Resources Inc. (TSXV: SOI) is pleased to announce the signing of a contract with Ménard Martel Consultants Inc. («MMCI»), a management firm specialised in mining projects. According to the agreement, Samuel Martel, P.Eng., MBA, PMP, President of MMCI, is now acting as project director for the development of the Cheechoo Gold Project in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, reporting directly to the President of Sirios. Mr. Martel is assisted in his task by his colleagues Mr. Robert Ménard and Ms. Catherine Ménard P. Eng., MBA, PMP.



Dominique Doucet, founder and CEO, stated: "After several years of exploration on the Cheechoo project, I'm very happy to start a new stage in the life of the project with a team experienced in strategic project management joining Sirios that will help accomplish different steps furthering the project's development."

Samuel Martel has 15 years of experience in the engineering, construction and mining industry. He worked on different projects of all sizes located in Canada, South America, Africa and Greenland. He has a significant expertise in project development, project leadership, construction management, engineering management, quality assurance and control, contract management, procurement and project execution. He graduated in 2007 from the Université de Sherbrooke where he obtained a degree in civil engineering and also completed an MBA at Université Laval with honors. He is member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec.

Robert Ménard began his career in 1972 with IOCC (Iron Ore Company of Canada) and then moved in 1974 to a large industrial contractor as Vice President until 1993. From 1994, Mr. Menard served as Vice-President, Projects and Construction with Cambior for over 12 years. In that capacity, he was responsible for all of Cambior’s development projects, from engineering studies through to site construction and start-up. In 2006, Mr. Menard was appointed Vice President Engineering and Construction of a nickel project located in the Canadian Arctic. Mr. Menard has acted as the Co-Executive for the Engineering and Construction of Iamgold’s Essakane gold project in Burkina Faso. Mr. Menard was Vice President Engineering & Construction for Andean Gold for their Cerro Negro Project in Argentina. Most recently Mr. Menard was director engineering and construction for Newmont’s Merian Project in Suriname. Mr. Menard graduated in 1972 from the University of Ottawa with a degree in Applied Science (Electrical Engineering).

Catherine Ménard has 15 years of experience in engineering, construction and mining industry. She worked as a project engineer on various mining projects, from scoping studies to completion of construction phases and commissioning. She worked on projects located in arctic climate (Nunavik), desert climate (Burkina Faso) and tropical climate (Suriname), each having their own logistic and construction challenges. Ms. Ménard is a civil engineer graduated at Université Laval in 2007 where she also completed an MBA with honors in 2019. She is a member of the Ordre des Ingénieurs du Québec.

About the Cheechoo Property

The Cheechoo gold property, wholly-owned by Sirios, is located in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, less than 9 km from Newmont’s Eleonore gold mine. The latest resource estimate for the Cheechoo project (October 2020) estimated an inferred resource of 2.0 million ounces of gold contained in 93.0 million tonnes of rock at an average grade of 0.65 g/t Au, with significant potential to increase this resource (BBA, P-L. Richard, P. Geo.; J. Torrealba, P. Eng.; D. Evangelista, P. Eng., NI 43-101 Technical Report, Mineral Resource Estimate Update for The Cheechoo Project, 31/10/2020).

About Sirios

A pioneer in the discovery of significant gold deposits in Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec, Canada, Sirios Resources Inc. is focusing primarily on its Cheechoo gold discovery, while actively exploring the gold potential of its other properties.

