Law Firm Launches Missions-Oriented Web Series

HOUSTON, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Houston-based law firm, Simmons and Fletcher, P.C., Injury and Accident Lawyers announce the launch of their new web series, Meet Houston Missions. Meet Houston Missions is "a webspace designed to bring local Houston missions and potential supporters and volunteers together," per Paul H. Cannon, firm Shareholder and creator of Meet Houston Missions.

Meet Houston Missions is a short-format web series where the host, Paul H. Cannon, interviews various local mission leaders from the Greater Houston and Katy areas. The videos consist of short interviews wherein the viewer can learn about how the mission formed, where it is located, what sort of volunteering activities are available, what sort of donations are needed, and what events the mission hosts.

The idea for Meet Houston Missions may be one of the few good things to come from the Covid 19 pandemic. "Several years ago, I did a write up on local missions on our blog, but I simply did not have the time nor the skills to do videos at the time," explains Paul. "After the pandemic forced our law firm to go remote and learn to use Zoom for meetings, depositions, and court hearings, the door was wide open."

The first episode of Meet Houston Missions went live on Nov. 2, 2021 and features an interview with Julie Malin of Heroes for Children —a charity that raises money to support children with childhood cancer and their families. Additional episodes have since aired. The law firm plans to continue to post new episodes each week with different guests from local missions that support people in need in and around the Greater Houston area.

https://www.facebook.com/SimmonsandFletcher

https://www.youtube.com/simmonsandfletcher

Meet Houston Missions is not affiliated with any church or religious group. Any mission seeking to support others in the Houston area with food, shelter, clothes, and/or financial assistance can apply to be interviewed. To apply, visit Meet Houston Missions at: https://www.simmonsandfletcher.com/meet-houston-missions and submit a case request form entitled "Meet Houston Missions."

