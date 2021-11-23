Usio Announces Closing of $1 Million Strategic Investment by Premier Cryptocurrency Partner, Voyager Digital

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a fintech integrated electronic payment solutions provider, today announced the closing of a private placement of 142,857 shares of common stock, at a purchase price of $7.00, for net proceeds of $1 million. The shares were priced using a five-day weighted average at the market price with November 19th as the closing date. Usio intends to use the proceeds from the placement for working capital.



Commenting on the closing, Louis Hoch, Usio’s CEO, said, “We are thrilled to have our strategic cryptocurrency partner, Voyager Digital, as a strategic investor in our company. While Usio is generating positive cash flow and we believe we are in a strong cash position, we are excited to have Voyager invest in our company since they are helping our company grow through their long-term exclusive agreements for our ACH and debit issuance card services, and by partnering with us to allow our merchants to accept cryptocurrencies as form of payment.”

Stephen Ehrlich, CEO of Voyager (TSX: VOYG; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2), noted, “Our relationship with Usio has been a true partnership over the past three years. That will continue, as we have just extended our exclusive ACH and debit card issuance agreements for another three years. Usio has helped our company grow by allowing us to focus on our core competencies, while leaving the complexity of payment processing to Usio. For Voyager, the investment in Usio is strategic and demonstrates our commitment to the ongoing partnership and to our commitments to Usio’s growth plans. I am impressed by the quality of Usio’s business and the clarity of management’s vision for growth. We are delighted to provide capital to support that vision and join the company as a long-term, supportive shareholder.”

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

The issuance of the shares of common stock was exempt from registration pursuant to the exemption contained in Section 4(a)(2) of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Rule 506 of Regulation D, inasmuch as it was not a public offering since no general solicitation or advertising of any kind was used in connection with the issuance and there was only a limited number of recipients or the recipients were knowledgeable accredited investors who understand the investment risks. Accordingly, the shares issued as part of the private placement have not been registered under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and until so registered, the securities may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or availability of an applicable exemption from registration.

About Usio, Inc.

Usio, Inc. (Nasdaq: USIO), a leading FinTech integrated payment solutions provider, offers a wide range of payment solutions to merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus, crypto exchanges and card issuers. The Company operates credit, debit/prepaid, and ACH payment processing platforms to deliver convenient, world-class payment solutions and services to its clients. The strength of the Company lies in its ability to provide tailored solutions for card issuance, payment acceptance, and bill payments as well as its unique technology in the prepaid sector. Usio is headquartered in San Antonio, Texas, and has offices in Austin, Texas and Franklin, Tennessee, just outside of Nashville.

Websites: www.usio.com, www.payfacinabox.com, www.akimbocard.com and www.usiooutput.com. Find us on Facebook® and Twitter.

About Voyager Digital Ltd.

Voyager Digital Ltd. (TSX: VOYG; OTCQX: VYGVF; FRA: UCD2) is a fast-growing, publicly traded cryptocurrency platform in the United States founded in 2018 to bring choice, transparency, and cost efficiency to the marketplace. Voyager offers a secure way to trade over 60 different crypto assets using its easy-to-use mobile application and earn rewards up to 12 percent annually on more than 30 cryptocurrencies. Through its subsidiary Coinify ApS, Voyager provides crypto payment solutions for both consumers and merchants around the globe. To learn more about the company, please visit https://www.investvoyager.com.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS DISCLAIMER

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this release include forward-looking statements which are covered by safe harbors. Those statements include, but may not be limited to, all statements regarding management's intent, belief and expectations, such as statements concerning our future and our operating and growth strategy. These forward-looking statements are identified by the use of words such as "believe," "intend," "look forward," "anticipate," "continue,” and "expect" among others. Forward-looking statements in this press release are subject to certain risks and uncertainties inherent in the Company's business that could cause actual results to vary, including such risks related to an economic downturn as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the realization of opportunities from the IMS acquisition, the management of the Company's growth, the loss of key resellers, the relationships with the Automated Clearinghouse network, bank sponsors, third-party card processing providers and merchants, the security of our software, hardware and information, the volatility of the stock price, the need to obtain additional financing, risks associated with new legislation, and compliance with complex federal, state and local laws and regulations, and other risks detailed from time to time in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission including its annual report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020. One or more of these factors have affected, and in the future, could affect the Company’s businesses and financial results in the future and could cause actual results to differ materially from plans and projections. The Company believes that the assumptions underlying the forward-looking statements included in this release will prove to be accurate. In light of the significant uncertainties inherent in the forward-looking statements included herein, the inclusion of such information should not be regarded as a representation by us or any other person that the objectives and plans will be achieved. All forward-looking statements made in this release are based on information presently available to management. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Contact:

For Usio

Joe Hassett, Investor Relations

joeh@gregoryfca.com

484-686-6600

For Voyager

Voyager Public Relations Team

pr@investvoyager.com

