Talkspace, Inc Investors: Company Investigated by the Portnoy Law Firm

The Portnoy Law Firm advises Talkspace, Inc ("Talkspace" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: TALK) investors that the firm has initiated an investigation into possible securities fraud, and may file a class action on behalf of investors.

On November 22, 2021, Talkspace shares fell sharply after the virtual behavioral healthcare company said that President and Chief Operating Officer Mark Hirschhorn resigned following an internal review. Citi wrote that the departure “will make it more difficult to fix the problems telegraphed” in its 3Q results.

The news of the resignation of Mr. Hirschorn, comes less than a week after the Company announced the departure of its co-founder and CEO Oren Frank and reported worse-than-expected 3Q revenue.

