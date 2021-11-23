Growth Analysis: Global Gaming Simulator Market Projected to Surpass $13,378.2 Million, Growing at 17.2% CAGR from 2019 to 2026 Reveals [145-Pages] by Researchdive.com

New York, USA, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A new report on the global gaming simulator market has been added by Research Dive to its repository. According to the report, the global market is expected to hit $13,378.2 million by 2026, rising at a CAGR of 17.2% from 2019 to 2026. This report in an in-depth study offering meticulous insights into the present situation and future scope of the global industry. The report is drafted by expert market analysts and assures to be a reliable source of data and comprehensive market insights for new market players, investors, prevalent players, stakeholders, shareholders, etc.

Factors Impacting the Market Growth:

Improved playing experience and performance of games as well as increasing availability of gaming zones and virtual training solutions are the main factors boosting the growth of the global market. Additionally, the increasing acceptance and novel launches of Free2Play games is anticipated to bring in lucrative growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period. However, huge investments involved in gaming simulators is projected to obstruct the growth of the market.

The report segments the global gaming simulator market into component, end use, and region.

Software Sub-Segment to Dominate the Market

The software sub-segment of the component segment is expected to dominate the market by surpassing $7,381.5 million in the estimated timeframe. This growth is primarily owed to the growing need for simulator software by game developers to build attractive games.

Shooting Sub-Segment to Observe Maximum Growth

The shooting sub-segment of the end use segment is projected to lead the market and hit $4,398.2 million in the projected timeframe. This growth is primarily because of the rise in the popularity of the FPS (first-person shooter) games.

Asia-Pacific Region to Hold a Leading Market Position

The report evaluates the global gaming simulator market across numerous regions including Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and LAMEA. Among these, the Asia-Pacific region market is projected to grow significantly with a healthy growth rate in the estimated timeframe. The growth of this region market is mainly owing to the growing penetration of smart phones, increasing disposable income of people, availability of reasonable new technologies, and increasing developer ecosystem in this region.

Major Players of the Market

Some of the prime players functioning in the global gaming simulator market are

D-BOX TECHNOLOGIES INC. Villers Enterprises Ltd Eleetus. Hammacher Schlemmer & Company, Inc. Play seat B.V. Sony Interactive Entertainment Inc. Aeon Sim Vesaro CXC Simulators RSEAT Ltd., and others.

The report also offers several industry-top tactics and approaches such as top strategic moves & developments, product/service range, business performance, Porter five forces analysis, and SWOT analysis of the foremost players, functioning in the global industry. For instance, in November 2021, Skillz, a gaming platform, joined hands with the Drone Racing League to introduce the league’s first mobile game titled, ‘Drone Racing Arcade’, which can be downloaded free on Android and iOS devices.

