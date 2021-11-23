Community Care Physician Network to Implement the Innovaccer® Health Cloud

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, Innovaccer Inc. , the Health Cloud company, announced that Community Care Physician Network (CCPN) is utilizing the Innovaccer® Health Cloud to help its providers deliver exceptional consumer experiences, support high-quality care, and manage costs across its Medicare and Commercial contracts.

CCPN supports independent primary care practices in providing high-quality, community-based care. Its tools and staff help independent practices thrive in value-based care systems, preserving long-term patient relationships and access to cost-effective primary care across North Carolina.

They turned to the Data Activation Platform on the Innovaccer Health Cloud to provide point-of-care insights to providers and help them make informed care decisions that lead to better outcomes. The Innovaccer Health Cloud's program-driven analytics will give CCPN providers rich insights and automated workflows that support data-driven decision-making and provide a comprehensive view of patient populations.

CCPN will also use the Innovaccer Health Cloud 's Population Health Analytics to enhance clinical outcomes and study the holistic population health status to treat the whole patient. Pairing these analytics with Innovaccer's Physician Engagement solution will enable an advanced analytics strategy with customizable dashboards to monitor population health management metrics, identify potential care or process gaps, and ensure appropriate charge capture—all to support physician-driven, patient-centered care.

"With the right information in the hands of clinicians at key moments in care delivery, we can close more care gaps, boost quality and help physicians and their staff deliver highly cost-effective care," said CCPN Co-president Conrad L. Flick, MD. "Through our partnership with Innovaccer, we will help independent practices make smart interventions through point-of-care insights and a comprehensive view of their patient panels. We are empowering our providers with tools that will help them focus on what matters most: delivering efficient, high-quality care."

About Community Care Physician Network

CCPN was created to support independent primary care practices in providing high-quality, community-based care. Our tools and staff help independent practices thrive in value-based care systems, preserving long-term patient relationships and access to cost-effective care across North Carolina. For more information, please visit communitycarephysiciannetwork.com

About Innovaccer

Innovaccer Inc., the Health Cloud company, is a leading San Francisco-based healthcare technology company committed to helping healthcare care as one. The Innovaccer® Health Cloud unifies patient data across systems and settings, and empowers healthcare organizations to rapidly develop scalable, modern applications that improve clinical, operational, and financial outcomes. Innovaccer's solutions have been deployed across more than 1,000 care settings in the U.S., enabling more than 37,000 providers to transform care delivery and work collaboratively with payers and life sciences companies. Innovaccer has helped organizations integrate medical records for more than 24 million people and generate more than $600 million in savings. Innovaccer is recognized as a Best in KLAS vendor for 2021 in population health management and is the No. 1 customer-rated vendor by Black Book. For more information, please visit innovaccer.com .

