Sword GRC Appointed to Carahsoft Software License Supply Arrangement for IT Procurement Within Canadian Federal Government

WASHINGTON, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global enterprise risk management software specialist Sword GRC today announced that it has been named an authorized manufacturer under the Software License Supply Arrangement (SLSA) Contract for the Government of Canada Procurement Service. This contract is held by Carahsoft Technology Corp., The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, and is effective until September 30, 2023.

Under the agreement, Carahsoft will leverage its SLSA Contract, held through Public Services and Procurement Canada, to distribute Sword GRC products and services. The SLSA acts as a procurement vehicle to acquire off-the-shelf software licences and related software maintenance and/or support through a software product catalogue that may be used by any Government Department, Departmental Corporation or Agency, or other body of Canada.

"We are proud to sign this new agreement with Sword GRC to expand the reach of their risk management software into the Canadian marketplace," said Tiffany Goddard, Sales Director who leads the Sword GRC Team at Carahsoft. "Our team and Sword GRC partners look forward to helping all levels of the Canadian Government maximize business performance through increased risk visibility across projects, programs, and their entire organization."

"We are delighted to partner with Carahsoft and support its commitment to helping the Government of Canada to select and implement the best project and enterprise risk management solutions at optimal value," commented David Emanuel, VP of Americas at Sword GRC.

"Highly regarded and widely adopted within the Federal Government, Aerospace and Defense spaces, Sword GRC's award-winning enterprise and project risk management solutions offer exceptional time to value and help to drive operational performance. With simplified procurement processes in place via the Carahsoft SLSA, we look forward to helping program and project leaders and associated stakeholders throughout Canadian Government to mitigate risks and maximize upon opportunities through the use of our best-in-class GRC platform," said Robert Crawson, at Sword GRC.

About Sword GRC

Sword GRC provides an award-winning platform for Governance, Risk and Compliance, made up of best-of-breed solutions that address the requirements of all enterprise market sectors. With a long and distinguished heritage, Sword GRC brings together a suite of complementary products in the GRC space available either as a cloud solution or standalone on-premises installations.

With a strong focus on driving fast time to value, and harnessing the latest technologies, Sword GRC delivers a versatile range of solutions that support better business decisions through a single view of risk.

Sword GRC has offices in the UK, USA, and Australia, servicing customers worldwide directly and through a growing network of partners.

