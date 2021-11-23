SiTime Corporation to be Added to the S&P MidCap 400 Index

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SiTime Corporation (Nasdaq: SITM), a leader in MEMS timing, today announced the company will be added to the S&P MidCap 400® Index, effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, November 30, 2021.



About S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

About SiTime

SiTime Corporation is a market leader in silicon MEMS timing. Our programmable solutions offer a rich feature set that enables customers to differentiate their products with higher performance, smaller size, lower power, and better reliability. With over 2 billion devices shipped, SiTime is changing the timing industry. For more information, visit www.sitime.com.

