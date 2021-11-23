Automotive Relay Market size worth $ 19.89 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 4.81% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, “ Automotive Relay Market ” By Product (PCB Relays, Plug-in Relays), By Relay Type (Solid State Relays (SSR), Hybrid, and Electromechanical), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Automotive Relay Market size was valued at USD 13.52 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 19.89 Billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 4.81% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Automotive Relay Market Overview

Urbanization, pollution regulation, the growing prevalence of charging stations, government incentives, improvements in battery technology are some of the key factors that have boosted the sales of electric vehicles worldwide. The spike in the demand for electric cars in Europe was mainly attributed to a supportive regulatory framework. Many countries strengthened key policies such as CO2 emission standards. In addition, many European governments increased subsidy schemes for EVs. Thus, generous subsidies, punitive legislation, and shorter commutes have all led to increased EV sales in Europe. Thus, with the rise in the sale of electric vehicles at a global level, demand for automotive relays is also expected to increase. Several countries offer incentives for switching to electric mobility. This has been one of the key drivers for the rise in the adoption of electric vehicles in the European region.

However, numerous factors associated with the design of different types of relays can be hindering the market growth over the forecast period. Electromagnetic relays have negative factors affecting the segment growth that are Noise while switching, Arc formation, Voltage surges while switching, and the Limited shelf life that will hamper the growth of the market.

Key Players

The major players in the market are Fujitsu Ltd., DENSO Corp., Panasonic Corp., TE Connectivity Ltd., OMRON Corp., HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA, Littelfuse Inc., Microchip Technology Inc., Xiamen Hongfa Electroacoustic Co. Ltd., American Zettler Inc., and others.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Automotive Relay Market On the basis of Product, Relay Type, and Geography.

Automotive Relay Market, By Product PCB Relays Plug-in Relays Others (High Voltage, Protective, Signal, Time Relay)







Automotive Relay Market, By Relay Type Solid State Relays (SSR) Hybrid Electromechanical







Automotive Relay Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



