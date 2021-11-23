Matterport Expands Capture Services On-Demand by 55% to Serve More Businesses Across the US and Great Britain

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the leading spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world, today announced another expansion of Matterport Capture Services ™ On-Demand that adds 16 U.S. cities and 20 in Great Britain to its service map, increasing its regional coverage by 55 percent. Demand for the online service is growing as more businesses use Matterport digital twins for a more efficient way to design, build, promote and manage their spaces online. Matterport has also enhanced the scheduling experience, enabling customers to make an appointment in a minute or less with a professional Matterport Capture Technician™ to digitize any space for them.



Businesses in travel and hospitality, construction, retail, education and real estate around the world trust Capture Services On-Demand to digitize their properties and grow their businesses online. Research has shown that Matterport digital twins have helped close real estate listings 31% faster, increase vacation rental conversions by up to 12%, and streamline the time it takes to design, construct or remodel properties by 50%.

SplitSpot is an apartment rental platform that makes it easier for prospective roommates and landlords to rent properties in Boston, Washington DC, Seattle and New York City. The company began adding Matterport digital twins to their listings last year when the COVID-19 pandemic hampered their ability to do in-person showings. Matterport has dramatically increased the productivity of their agents, who now can show 20-40 apartments per day - an increase of up to 400% compared to in-person showings.

“If we’re looking at a surge in listings and need to capture 10 to 20 units in a short time, Matterport Capture Services On-Demand is an ideal solution, because we know they can deliver that high throughput,” says Cameron Stewart, Director of Sales and Partnerships at SplitSpot. “Making the appointment online is fast and straightforward and the Capture Technicians have surpassed my expectations -- personable, helpful, professional and highly skilled. The service saves us the cost and time of having to physically travel or hire someone in-market before we are ready to do that, and it has made it easy for us to include Matterport digital twins in 98% of our apartment listings in just two months.”

Capture Services On-Demand provides businesses such as SplitSpot a fast and convenient way to have any property digitally captured by trained and certified Capture Technicians within a 35-mile radius of supported cities. Equipped with the company’s leading capture solution - its mobile app and Pro2 3D camera - the space is transformed into an immersive and precise 3D digital twin and delivered to the customer’s account to access, manage and publicly or privately share online with collaborators or clients.

“It’s exciting to see both loyal and new Matterport customers trust Capture Services On-Demand to digitize their spaces,” said Brendan Dowdle, General Manager of Matterport Capture Services. “Our customers value the convenience of scheduling Capture Technicians online, and with user experience enhancements that were recently introduced, we’ve made it even easier to quickly find a Capture Technician and book an appointment. We’re thrilled to expand the reach of On-Demand to meet the growing need for Matterport digital twins around the world.”

To learn more about Matterport Capture Services, visit https://matterport.com/capture-services . Read more about SplitSpot and their success here .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 170 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins .

