HUMBL Announces Launch of HUMBL Pay Mobile Wallet with Peer-to-Peer (P2P) Functionalities

San Diego, CA, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKT: HMBL) today announced the newest release of the “HUMBL Pay” mobile wallet, including the latest upgrades to its Peer-to-Peer (P2P) functionalities, and additional features that simplify the management of digital assets and blockchain functionality. Under this release, which is now available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store, HUMBL Pay users can:



- Buy digital assets via major credit cards inside the HUMBL Pay mobile wallet

- Send digital assets such as BTC, ETH and USDC between HUMBL mobile wallets

- Perform gasless digital asset transactions between HUMBL mobile wallets

- Earn as much as 7% interest on various digital assets

The HUMBL Pay mobile wallet accommodates the purchase of digital assets by credit card, as well as the send and receipt of such digital assets from other users of the HUMBL Pay mobile wallet. Now, the HUMBL Pay user can perform gasless P2P transactions across various digital assets such as Bitcoin, Ethereum and USDC (US Dollar Stablecoin).

The HUMBL technology team is also working to accommodate P2P transactions across major government-issued fiat currencies, such as the US Dollar (USD) and additional blockchain-authenticated integrations.

“Our mission for the HUMBL Pay wallet is to create simple, blockchain pathways for global consumers. We have now achieved another key milestone on that path,” stated HUMBL President and CEO, Brian Foote. “The HUMBL Pay mobile wallet now offers the purchase of digital assets such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, frictionless P2P transactions through USDC Stablecoin, and higher APY interest rates than the majority of global banks through DeFi solutions.”

Additional HUMBL Pay features now under development include the importing of contact lists to HUMBL Pay, ACH onboarding, BLOCK ETX integrations and the addition of other digital assets such as BLOCKS to the HUMBL Pay mobile wallet.

About HUMBL, Inc.

HUMBL is a consumer blockchain company working to simplify blockchain use cases across verticals like mobile payments, ticketing, NFTs and real estate.

Safe Harbor Statement

This release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "plans," "expects," "anticipates," "continue," "estimates," "projects," "intends," and similar expressions. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the Company's ability to successfully execute its expanded business strategy, including by entering into definitive agreements with suppliers, commercial partners and customers; general economic and business conditions, effects of continued geopolitical unrest and regional conflicts, competition, changes in technology and methods of marketing, delays in completing various engineering and manufacturing programs, changes in customer order patterns, changes in product mix, continued success in technical advances and delivering technological innovations, shortages in components, production delays due to performance quality issues with outsourced components, regulatory requirements and the ability to meet them, government agency rules and changes, and various other factors beyond the Company's control.

