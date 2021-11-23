Global Medical Tubing Market (2021 to 2026) - Replacement of Metals with Plastics Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Medical Tubing Market by Material (PVC, Polyolefin, TPE & TPU, and Silicone), Application (Bulk Disposable Tubing, Catheters & Cannulas, Drug Delivery Systems, and Special Applications), Structure, and Region - Forecast to 2022" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global medical tubing market size is projected to grow from USD 4.9 billion in 2021 to USD 7.9 billion by 2026, at a CAGR of 10.0% between 2021 and 2026.

Rising geriatric population and rapid urbanization in emerging economies and increase in demand from healthcare industry are expected to offer significant growth opportunities to manufacturers of medical tubing.

Drug delivery system accounted for the largest growth in the medical tubing market in terms of value

Drug delivery is a method or approach for delivering drugs or medications through medical tubing to achieve a therapeutic effect in humans or animals. This can be used for the treatment or diagnosis of numerous diseases such as diabetes, kidney failure, heart diseases, and others. Medical tubing is used as a device or channel of delivery in drug delivery systems. The demand for medical tubing is increasing due to the rising frequencies of diseases such as diabetes, asthma, and increase in aging population. The ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has also seen an increase in the use of drug delivery systems.

Specialty polymers is the fastest-growing material

Some specialty polymers used in medical tubing are bioabsorbable polymer and ethylene vinyl acetate. These are increasingly replacing commodity plastics owing to their high performance. The growing demand for high-quality healthcare services by consumers plays an important role in increasing the popularity of these polymers.

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for medical tubing

Europe is estimated to be the second-largest market for medical tubing in terms of value. Technological advancements, rising geriatric population, increasing occurrences of diseases, such as obesity and diabetes due to the modern lifestyle, and increasing incidences of urinary and cardiovascular diseases contribute to the growth in demand for medical tubing, especially bulk disposable tubing and catheters & cannulas.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Significant Opportunities in Medical Tubing Market

4.2 APAC: Medical Tubing Market, by Application and Country

4.3 Medical Tubing Market, by Material

4.4 Medical Tubing Market, by Application

4.5 Medical Tubing Market, by Country

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increase in Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Shift Toward Minimally Invasive Medical Procedures

5.2.1.3 Increasing Demand for Disposable Tube-Based Medical Devices

5.2.1.4 Growing Awareness and Government Initiatives to Provide High-Quality Healthcare Facilities

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Significant Investments and Time Required for Product Development

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Investments in Emerging Economies

5.2.3.2 Innovation and Customization of Polymers and Tubing Structure

5.2.3.3 Replacement of Metals with Plastics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Stringent and Time-Consuming Approval Process

5.3 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.3.3 Threat of Substitutes

5.3.4 Threat of New Entrants

5.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5.4 Value Chain Analysis

5.4.1 Raw Material Suppliers

5.4.2 Formulators

5.4.3 Manufacturers

5.4.4 Consumers

5.5 Trade Analysis

5.6 Ecosystem Mapping

5.7 Technology Analysis

5.7.1 Braided Tube

5.7.2 Co-Extrusion

5.8 Tariff & Regulations

5.8.1 APAC

5.8.1.1 India

5.8.2 Europe

5.8.3 North America

5.9 Case Study Analysis

5.9.1 The Monaghan and Diatool

5.9.2 Tekni-Plex

5.10 Macroeconomic Analysis

5.11 COVID-19 Impact Analysis

5.11.1 COVID-19 Economic Assessment

5.11.2 Effects on Gdp of Countries

5.11.3 Confirmed Cases and Deaths, by Geography

5.12 Average Selling Price Analysis

5.13 Raw Material Analysis

5.14 Patent Analysis

5.15 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer's Business

6 Medical Tubing Market, by Material

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Plastics

6.2.1 Polyvinyl Chloride (Pvc)

6.2.2 Polyolefin

6.2.2.1 Polyethylene (Pe)

6.2.2.2 Polypropylene (Pp)

6.2.3 Polyamide

6.2.4 Polytetrafluoroethylene (Ptfe)

6.2.5 Polyether Ether Ketone (Peek)

6.2.6 Perfluoroalkoxy (Pfa)

6.2.7 Polycarbonate (Pc)

6.3 Rubbers

6.3.1 Thermoplastics Elastomer (Tpe)

6.3.2 Thermoplastic Polyurethane (Tpu)

6.3.3 Silicone

6.3.4 Polyurethane (Pu)

6.3.5 Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (Epdm)

6.3.6 Latex

6.4 Specialty Polymers

6.4.1 Bioabsorbable Polymer

6.4.2 Ethylene Vinyl Acetate (Eva)

6.5 Others

7 Medical Tubing Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Bulk Disposable Tubing

7.2.1 Dialysis Tubing

7.2.2 Intravenous Tubing

7.3 Catheters & Cannulas

7.3.1 Catheters

7.3.1.1 Cardiovascular Catheters

7.3.1.2 Iv Catheters

7.3.1.3 Urinary Catheters

7.3.2 Cannulas

7.4 Drug Delivery Systems

7.4.1 Nasogastric

7.4.2 Nebulizers

7.5 Special Applications

7.5.1 Peristaltic Pump Tubing

7.5.2 Gas Supply Tubing

7.5.3 Smoke Evacuation Tubing

8 Medical Tubing Market, by Structure

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Single-Lumen

8.3 Co-Extruded

8.4 Multi-Lumen

8.5 Tapered or Bump Tubing

8.6 Braided Tubing

9 Medical Tubing Market, by Region

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Key Players' Strategies

10.2 Ranking Analysis of Key Market Players, 2020

10.3 Market Share Analysis of Leading Players

10.4 Market Evaluation Matrix

10.5 Company Evaluation Matrix

10.5.1 Star

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Company Application Footprint

10.7 Company Material Footprint

10.8 Company Region Footprint

10.8.1 Strength of Product Portfolio

10.8.2 Business Strategy Excellence

10.9 Competitive Leadership Mapping of Smes

10.9.1 Progressive Companies

10.9.2 Responsive Companies

10.9.3 Starting Blocks

10.10 Competitive Scenario

10.10.1 New Product Launches

10.10.2 Deals

10.10.3 Other Developments

11 Company Profile

11.1 Key Players

11.1.1 Saint-Gobain Sa

11.1.2 Freudenberg Medical, LLC

11.1.3 W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

11.1.4 Lubrizol Corporation

11.1.5 Avient Corporation

11.1.6 Raumedic Ag

11.1.7 Elkem Asa (Elkem Group)

11.1.8 Dow Corning Corporation

11.1.9 Nordson Corporation

11.1.10 Teknor Apex

11.1.11 Optinova

11.2 Other Key Players

12 Appendix

