Hybrid Software Group PLC: Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility

Notification of transactions in shares by persons discharging managerial responsibility ("PDMRs")

Cambridge (UK) 23 November 2021: The Company makes the following announcement and notification in respect of the EU Market Abuse Regulation.

NOTIFICATION #1

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Guido Van der Schueren 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hybrid Software Group PLC b) LEI 213800ZFW446QIHAB654 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary share







GB00BYN5BY03 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price



EUR 5.2446 Volume



3,931 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



3,931



EUR 20,616.52 e) Date of the transaction 18 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Brussels

NOTIFICATION #2

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Guido Van der Schueren 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chairman b) Initial notification/Amendment Initial notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Hybrid Software Group PLC b) LEI 213800ZFW446QIHAB654 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument



Identification code Ordinary share







GB00BYN5BY03 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of shares. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price



EUR 5.2293 Volume



4,270 d) Aggregated information



- Aggregated volume



- Price



4,270



EUR 22,329.11 e) Date of the transaction 19 November 2021 f) Place of the transaction Euronext Brussels

About Hybrid Software Group

Through its operating subsidiaries, Hybrid Software Group PLC (Euronext: HYSG) is a leading developer of enterprise software for industrial print manufacturing. Customers include press manufacturers such as HP, Canon, Durst, Roland, Hymmen, and hundreds of packaging printers, trade shops, and converters worldwide.

Hybrid Software Group PLC is headquartered in Cambridge UK. Its subsidiary companies are printing software developers Global Graphics Software; enterprise software developer HYBRID Software; the industrial printhead driver solutions specialists, Meteor Inkjet; pre-press workflow developer Xitron; and most recently colour technology developer ColorLogic.

