Keiretsu Forum Held Largest Investor Gathering to Showcase 21 Innovative Growth-Stage Companies Actively Seeking Funding

PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- More than 1,750 accredited angel investors registered for the second annual virtual Investor Capital Expo hosted by Keiretsu Forum . This bi-coastal, multi-session showcase gave the virtual stage to 21 US-based growth-stage companies seeking funding. In addition to presenting companies, a lineup of premier keynotes and panels presented an educational track diving into the hottest trends in angel investing heading into 2022.



Overall, the early-stage ecosystem was less active at the beginning of the pandemic, however, Keiretsu Forum pivoted to virtual meetings immediately and concluded 2020 with a 25% increase in funding, In fact, in 2020, the first multi-session Expo generated more than seven hundred investor inquiries and raised more than $15 million for the participating companies.

In 2021, the 2 session EXPO may establish a new baseline. With a high rate of participation in company presentations and follow-on deep dive sessions, there are over 1,900 expressions of interest from investors.

“Keiretsu Forum is known in the investor community for our comprehensive screening process and rigorous due diligence,“ says Howard Lubert, Area President Keiretsu Forum Mid-Atlantic and South-East. “As greater opportunity emerges across North America, we are positioned to bring it to serious investors. The opportunity has grown and so have our numbers.”

Setting a standard for most active investors three years running, Keiretsu Forum is the world’s largest angel investor network, ranked by Pitchbook as the U.S. Region’s #1 and # 2 Most Active Late and Early Stage investors.

A centerpiece of the Investor Capital Expo is the Most Valued Company award. Honored companies are selected by the investors through voting. The following companies were distinguished:

West Coast Program East Coast Program Most Valued Company

Sparrow Up

Founded in 2018 Sparrow’s mission is to provide cutting edge, real-time feedback for athletes, so that they can improve. Sparrow Golf uses advanced AI technology to provide personalized feedback. Most Valued Company

Orion Biotechnology

Orion Biotechnology is a clinical stage company that is unlocking the therapeutic and market potential of a very large group of drug targets – called G Protein Cell Receptors (GPCRs) - with a new class of drugs enabled by the company’s proprietary discovery platform.

Runners Up Runners Up Orion Biotechnology

Inmedix

Inmedix has discovered and is commercializing a novel class of diagnostics and therapeutics. Their approach focuses on autonomic nervous system (ANS) control of stress responses within the brain. Soteria Battery Innovation Group

Soteria has a technology that is enabling a world where lithium-ion batteries are inherently safe. They are bringing it to market through an open-innovation consortium with 99 active partners including NASA, Mercedes Benz, Bosch, Lenovo, Motorola, DuPont and others.



“As early investors in disruptive life science and tech companies, we have seen how cutting-edge technologies like Orion and Sparrow’s can bring significant value to their investors. In Orion’s case delivering truly innovative new treatments to patients by effectively targeting G-Protein Coupled Receptors,” says Howard Lubert.

"We are pleased to have the support and confidence of a large network of seasoned life science investors,” said Mark Groper, President and CEO of Orion Biotechnology. “With the completion of this funding round, we are positioned to build on the momentum we have created, advance our multi-asset portfolio, and further leverage our proprietary discovery platform to deliver new precision engineered therapies in collaboration with industry partners.”

"The Investor Capital Expo brings together the absolute cream of the crop, growth-stage companies in a grand showcase for the angel investment community each year. The enhanced virtual program creates a seamless experience for our thousand plus attendees to not only hear about the best but really get to know these companies on a more intimate level," said Randy Williams, founder and CEO, Keiretsu Forum.

Recordings of the programs can be made available by request.

About Keiretsu Forum

Keiretsu Forum is a global investment community of accredited private equity angel investors, venture capitalists and corporate/institutional investors. Keiretsu Forum was founded in 2000 by Randy Williams. Keiretsu Forum today is a worldwide network of capital, resources, and deal flow with 50+ chapters on four continents. Keiretsu Forum members invest in high-quality, diverse investment opportunities. To date the 3,000+ Keiretsu members have invested over $900 million in 2,400+ companies.

