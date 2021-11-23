MARTELA CORPORATION: DISCLOSURE UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 10 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

English Finnish

Martela Corporation has received an announcement from Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Fund, on November 23, 2021, in accordance with the Finnish Securities Market Act Chapter 9, Section 5. According to the announcement, the total number of Martela Corporation’s shares owned by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Fund fell below level of 5% of the share capital in Martela plc, as a result of share transactions concluded on November 22, 2021.

Total position of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Fund subject to the notification

% of shares and voting rights (total of A) % of shares and voting rights through financial instruments (total of B) Total of both in % (A+ B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0.00% 0.00 0.00% 0 Position of previous notification 7.04% 0.00 7.04%

Notified details of the resulting situation on the data on which threshold was crossed or reached

A: Shares and voting rights

Class/type of shares ISIN code Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9.6 and 9:7) Direct (SMA 9:5) Indirect (SMA 9.6 and 9:7) FI0009900385 0 0 0.00 % 0.00 % SUBTOTAL A 0 0.00 %

