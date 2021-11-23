eVTOL Aircraft Market by Lift Technology, Propulsion Type, System, Range, MTOW, Mode of Operation, Application and Region - Global Forecast to 2030

Dublin, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "eVTOL Aircraft Market by Lift Technology (Vectored Thrust, Multirotor, Lift plus Cruise), Propulsion Type (Fully Electric, Hybrid Electric, Hydrogen Electric), System, Range, MTOW, Mode of Operation, Application, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for eVTOL aircraft is estimated to be USD 8.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 30.8 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period.

The hydrogen electric segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on propulsion type, the hydrogen electric segment is projected to be the highest CAGR rate for the eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period. Hydrogen fuel cells are an alternative power source for eVTOL. Generating electricity from hydrogen and oxygen fuel cells is vibration-free and is low on maintenance. Fuel cells can offer energy storage and faster refueling, giving them the potential to substitute electric batteries.

The software segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on the system, the software segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period. Aviation software produces insights that enable users to enhance operator safety and efficiency, reduce operational disruptions, improve passenger experience, and make decisions better regarding real-time fleet health. Advanced software systems are required to run complicated systems of urban air mobility aircraft.

The piloted segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on the mode of operation, the piloted segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period. Large deployment in civil applications, including air taxi and ems services, will drive this segment. Most of the civil eVTOL aircraft are designed for urban air mobility, air taxis, medical assistance, and personnel passenger transportation.

The last mile delivery segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on application, the last mile delivery segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period. The demand for autonomous last mile delivery is skyrocketing with the rising adoption of autonomous vehicles for the delivery of products without any human intervention.

The 100-1,000 kg segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on MTOW, the 100-1,000 kg segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period. eVTOL aircraft with an MTOW of 100 -1,000 kg are used for intercity travel of passengers and cargo transportation. The payload that these eVTOL aircraft carry is less than 200 kg. Thus, these aircraft are preferably used for cargo transportation.

The >200 km segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on range, the >200 km segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR rate for the eVTOL aircraft market during the forecast period. eVTOL aircraft with a range of >200 km have higher battery capacity. Some of the applications of this aircraft include last mile delivery, air taxis, and private transport.

The North American market is projected to contribute the largest share from 2021 to 2030

eVTOL aircraft market in North America is projected to hold the highest market share during the forecast period. North America accounted for the largest share of 34.5% of the eVTOL aircraft market and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.0% during the forecast period. The US has the largest UAV fleet used in military and civil applications. Early adoption of eVTOL aircraft for urban air mobility is also being witnessed in the US. These factors are expected to drive the market in North America.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Growth Opportunities in the Evtol Aircraft Market

4.2 Evtol Aircraft Market, by Mode of Operation

4.3 Evtol Aircraft Market, by Mtow

4.4 Evtol Aircraft Market, by Range

4.5 Evtol Aircraft Market, by Top Countries

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Need for Green Energy and Noise-Free Aircraft

5.2.1.2 Increasing Demand for an Alternative Mode of Transport

5.2.1.3 Improving Technologies in Batteries, Motors, and Power Electronics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Failures in the Battery due to High Voltage and Thermal Issues

5.2.2.2 Evtol Aircraft Crash due to Failure in Software

5.2.2.3 Certification Issues

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Strategic Developments in Evtol Aircraft

5.2.3.2 Upcoming Application Areas

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Safety Issues

5.2.4.2 Lack of Regulatory Standards

5.3 Impact of COVID 19

5.4 Operational Data

5.5 Range and Scenarios

5.6 Value Chain Analysis

5.7 Evtol Aircraft Market Ecosystem

5.8 Disruption Impacting Customer's Business

5.9 Trade Data Analysis

5.10 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.11 Technology Analysis

5.12 Tariff and Regulatory Landscape

6 Industry Trends

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Emerging Trends

6.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (Ai)

6.2.2 Big Data Analytics

6.2.3 Internet of Things (Iot)

6.2.4 Cyclo-Rotor Evtol

6.2.5 Urban Air Mobility

6.2.6 Energy Harvesting

6.2.7 High Power Batteries and Motors

6.2.8 Advanced Materials and Manufacturing

6.2.9 Detect and Avoid Systems

6.3 Case Study Analysis

6.3.1 Beta Technologies Develop Evtol Aircraft with Microstrain Sensors by Parker Lord

6.3.2 Joby Aerospace Completes All-Electric Flight with Electric Vertical Take-Off Air Taxi

6.3.3 Israeli Based Aviation Startup Air Develops Evtol with Collapsible Wings That Can Fit into a Car Garage

6.4 Innovation & Patent Analysis

6.5 Impact of Megatrend

7 Evtol Aircraft Market, by Lift Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Vectored Thrust

7.2.1 Evtol Aircraft are Suitable for Long-Range Trips and Intercity Transportation

7.3 Multirotor

7.3.1 Evtol Aircraft with Multirotor are Mostly Used for Short-Range Operations

7.4 Lift Plus Cruise

7.4.1 Increasing Adoption of Lift Plus Cruise Design by Leading Evtol Manufacturers Expected to Drive this Segment

8 Evtol Aircraft Market, by Propulsion Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Fully Electric

8.2.1 Fully Electric Propulsion Provides Quasi-Silent Aircraft Suitable for Urban Travel with Zero Emissions

8.3 Hybrid Electric

8.3.1 Hybrid Electric Propulsion Provides Longer Range and Larger Take-Off Weight Capabilities

8.4 Hydrogen Electric

8.4.1 Hydrogen Electric Propulsion Provide High Efficiency, Low Noise, and Low Vibration

9 Evtol Aircraft Market, by System

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Batteries & Cells

9.2.1 Advancements in Batteries and Cells Help Offer High Power Density to Evtol Aircraft

9.3 Electric Motors/Engines

9.3.1 Electric Motors Provide Better Power Density, while Hybrid Electric Propulsion Provide a Longer Range

9.4 Aerostructures

9.4.1 Advanced Materials Used in Aerostructures Help Evtol Aircraft Enhance Performance, Conserve Energy, and Lower Costs

9.5 Avionics

9.5.1 Advanced Avionics Required for Urban Air Mobility Driving this Segment

9.6 Software

9.6.1 Advanced Software are Required to Run Complicated Systems of Evtol Aircraft

9.7 Others

9.7.1 Electric Technologies to be Adopted to Reduce Weight of Aircraft and Increase Reliability

10 Evtol Aircraft Market, by Mode of Operation

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Piloted

10.2.1 Need for Quick Transportation is Driving this Segment

10.3 Autonomous

10.3.1 Reduction of Human Intervention Leading to Increased Safety is Driving Autonomous Segment

11 Evtol Aircraft Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Air Taxis

11.2.1 Countries Eager to Adopt Air Taxis as a Way to Cope Up with Rapidly Expanding Megacities

11.3 Air Shuttles & Air Metro

11.3.1 Air Shuttles & Air Metro to Solve Limitations of Conventional Public Transportations

11.4 Private Transport

11.4.1 Private Air Transport Vehicles Provide Convenience Like Private Cars while Offering Speed and Routing Efficiencies

11.5 Cargo Transport

11.5.1 Development of Cargo Transport by Key Evtol Aircraft Manufacturers to Progress Urban Air Mobility Applications

11.6 Air Ambulance & Medical Emergency

11.6.1 Increasing Developments in Evtol Aircraft Enabling Organ Transport Will Drive this Segment

11.7 Last Mile Delivery

11.7.1 Increased Demand for Contactless Deliveries to Drive the Demand for Evtol Uavs

11.8 Inspection & Monitoring

11.8.1 Drones Equipped with Multispectral Sensors are Used for Inspection and Monitoring Across Industries

11.9 Surveying & Mapping

11.9.1 Autonomous Evtol Allow Capturing of Topographic Data Much Faster with Lower Manpower

11.10 Surveillance

11.10.1 Hi-Tech Evtols are Manufactured for Highly Advanced Surveillance

11.11 Special Mission

11.11.1 Uavs are Increasingly Adopted for Critical Missions

11.12 Others

11.12.1 Autonomous Evtols are a Major Part in Industry Automation and Recreational Activities

12 Evtol Aircraft Market, by Mtow

12.1 Introduction

12.2 <100 Kg

12.2.1 Short Mile Applications Drive Less Than 100 Kg Mtow Segment

12.3 100-1,000 Kg

12.3.1 Increased Cargo Transportation Drives this Segment

12.4 1,000-2,000 Kg

12.4.1 Intercity Transport of Passengers and Cargo is Driving this Segment

12.5 >2,000 Kg

12.5.1 Demand for Intracity Transportation of Heavy Cargo Drives >2,000 Kg Segment

13 Evtol Aircraft Market, by Range

13.1 Introduction

13.2 <=200 Km

13.2.1 Evtol Aircraft with a Range of <=200 Km is Preferred for Intracity Travel Using Urban Air Mobility Services

13.3 >200 Km

13.3.1 Evtol Aircraft with a Range of >200 Km Have a Higher Battery Capacity

14 Regional Analysis

15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Introduction

15.2 Market Share Analysis, 2020

15.3 Revenue Analysis of Top 5 Market Players, 2020

15.4 Company Evaluation Quadrant

15.4.1 Star

15.4.2 Emerging Leader

15.4.3 Pervasive

15.4.4 Participant

15.5 Startups Evaluation Quadrant

15.5.1 Progressive Companies

15.5.2 Responsive Companies

15.5.3 Dynamic Companies

15.5.4 Starting Blocks

15.6 Competitive Scenario

15.6.1 Deals

15.6.2 Product Launches

15.6.3 Others

16 Company Profiles

16.1 Key Players

16.1.1 Airbus Se

16.1.2 Elbit Systems Ltd.

16.1.3 Bell Textron Inc.

16.1.4 Ehang Holdings Ltd.

16.1.5 Embraer Sa

16.1.6 Israel Aerospace Industries

16.1.7 Pipistrel

16.1.8 Elroy Air

16.1.9 Lilium GmbH

16.1.10 Joby Aviation, Inc

16.1.11 Archer Aviation Inc.

16.1.12 Volocopter GmbH

16.1.13 Sz Dji Technology Co., Ltd.

16.1.14 Samad Aerospace

16.1.15 Aurora Flight Sciences

16.1.16 Vertical Aerospace Group Ltd.

16.1.17 Urban Aeronautics Ltd.

16.2 Other Players

16.2.1 Jaunt Air Mobility

16.2.2 Overair

16.2.3 Beta Technologies

16.2.4 Delorean Aerospace

16.2.5 Skydrive Inc.

16.2.6 Terrafugia

16.2.7 Wisk Aero LLC.

16.2.8 Opener, Inc.

17 Appendix

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9sjfjv