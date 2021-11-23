Konica Minolta Named to Brand Keys Loyalty Leaders 2021 List

Ramsey, NJ, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced it has been named to Brand Keys 2021 Loyalty Leaders List. This accolade demonstrates Konica Minolta’s success in upholding brand loyalty, even throughout the pandemic when disruption altered consumer behavior. By making brand loyalty a key part of its marketing strategy, the company has proven its ability to maintain the trust of its customers.

Brand Keys 2021 Loyalty Leaders List nominations are based on research and analysis which assesses 1,260 brands in 112 categories. The study recognizes how consumers favor brands with established loyalty rather than acknowledge new brands. Conducted during August and September 2021, the research included 53,222 assessments recruited from all nine U.S. Census Regions. Respondents self-selected categories in which they are consumers and then assessed brands for which they were customers.

“We are honored by the unwavering trust our customers place in us, particularly during the challenges of the last twenty months,” said Patrick Banno, President and CEO, Konica Minolta. “Our dedication to delivering innovative solutions to serve our customers’ changing needs has helped us build this outstanding level of loyalty, and we are committed to maintaining the strength of our brand and trust we have earned.”

“This year’s loyalty leader rankings describe a desire by the consumer for a return to normalcy," said Robert Passikoff, Brand Keys Founder and President. “Over the past year loyalty has experienced a COVID-induced medical and marketplace trial-by-fire, the toughest test of customer loyalty we’ve measured in nearly forty years conducting loyalty research.”

Earlier this year, Konica Minolta again received first place in Brand Loyalty in the 2021 Brand Keys Customer Loyalty Engagement Index®. This marked the fourteenth consecutive year that Konica Minolta has received this prestigious recognition. The win confirmed that Konica Minolta best meets, or exceeds, customer expectations among all brands competing in the multifunction printer category.

View the complete list of Brand Keys 2021 Loyalty Leaders online.

