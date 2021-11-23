Gebrüder Weiss Rolls Out Full Truckload Services

CHICAGO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The international logistics company Gebrüder Weiss has expanded its customized domestic transport services in the United States to include Full Truckload (FTL) services. Less Than Truckload (LTL) solutions will continue to be offered in addition to FTL solutions. The expansion is another step in the freight forwarder's overall growth in the United States.

Prioritizing customer experience and satisfaction, Gebrüder Weiss's new solution includes customer access to a web-based Transportation Management System (TMS). This feature allows customers to enjoy access to seamless transparency, quoting, scheduling, and tracking of their products. Instant online pricing, featuring multiple carriers across the United States, Canada and Mexico, increases customers' access to competitive rates while saving them time.

"We are delighted to offer our customers FTL as part of our domestic transport services," said Kate Leatherbury, Director of Domestic Transportation Solutions at Gebrüder Weiss USA. "It's been wonderful to see customers experience cost and time-savings when so many businesses are struggling with supply chain disruptions," she added.

Through an advanced domestic TMS solution, customers can reduce costs and increase the speed and flexibility of their transport. In addition to optimizing loads and increasing automation for any FTL, LTL, and parcel shipping need, the new service from Gebrüder Weiss also includes auditing, freight payment, and customized reports.

"Manufacturers and consumer goods companies are navigating intense obstacles and we are doing what we can to help alleviate some of that stress by expanding services and helping our customers increase efficiencies," noted Mark McCullough, CEO of Gebrüder Weiss USA.

Learn more about the comprehensive strategic domestic transport services available through Gebrüder Weiss USA by visiting www.gw-world.com/land-transport-usa

About Gebrüder Weiss

Gebrüder Weiss, a global freight forwarder with a core business of overland transport, air, and sea freight and logistics, is the world's oldest transport company with a history that dates back more than 500 years. The family-owned company employs more than 7,400 people worldwide and boasts 170 company-owned locations. The business presence in North America includes headquarters in Chicago and offices in Atlanta, Boston, Dallas, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco, Montreal, Toronto, and Vancouver. Developing and changing with its customers' needs during its long history, Gebrüder Weiss is also a pioneer in sustainable business practices having implemented myriad ecological, economic, and social initiatives. The company's continuous growth illustrates the need for highly experienced providers of global solutions through an international network of supply chain experts. Customized solutions with a single point of contact provide customers with an exceptional service experience focused on reliable and economical solutions. www.gw-world.com

