Scott's Cheap Flights Reveals 2021 Holiday Travel Forecast

Portland, Oregon, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Scott’s Cheap Flights, a service that tracks airfare prices and alerts its 3+ million members to exceptional airfare deals, revealed results from a recent survey from members to find out how they plan to travel this holiday season. Some results include:

For 2021 89% of people surveyed said they plan to travel over the holidays compared to 33% in 2020 and 78% in 2019.

Compared to Christmas and New Years, most people plan to travel domestically and see their family over Thanksgiving.

COVID has little impact on holiday travel plans this year with only 11% of respondents saying they will skip Thanksgiving and Christmas travel this year due to COVID with only 16% skipping New Years.

Thanksgiving will see 52% of people surveyed flying and 46% driving, Christmas will have 67% flying and 31% driving, and New Years will see 70% flying and 25% driving.

To see full results of the Scott's Cheap Flights 2021 Holiday Travel Forecast please visit their Thanksgiving travel guide.

