Company Announcement no. 103 – 2021

Copenhagen, November 23rd, 2021

Transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

GreenMobility A/S has received notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them in compliance with the EU Commission Market Abuse Regulation. Please see the attached file for details.

The transactions relate to grant of warrants in connection with adjustment as a result of completion of the Company’s rights issue. Reference is made to company announcement no. 102-2021.

Contact and further information

Anders Wall, COO & Deputy CEO, Head of IR, +45 25 40 30 20, e-mail: aw@greenmobility.com

About GreenMobility

GreenMobility offers modern urbanites easy, flexible, and sustainable transport in the form of electric shared city cars. Users have access to these cars via the GreenMobility app. Trips are paid per minute, through minute packages, on a daily basis or through a subscription. Today, GreenMobility operates a total of 985 EVs in Copenhagen, Aarhus, Malmö, Gothenburg, Antwerp, Gent, Brussels and Helsinki. More than 145,000 people are registered as customers at GreenMobility.

Driven by global megatrends, GreenMobility sees a rapidly growing market for carsharing in large cities that demand green transport for their citizens and aim to reduce the number of private cars. GreenMobility’s ambition is to be among the leading global operators of green shared mobility solutions. GreenMobility is publicly listed for trading on the Nasdaq Main Market Copenhagen in Denmark.

Attachments