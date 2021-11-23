Qeepsake Receives Three Awards That Recognize Excellent Products for Families

NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qeepsake , the platform families join to capture and share moments and milestones, today announces it has received three awards that affirm the company’s status as a top-rated mobile app and leader among family tech products, with accolades secured across the Mom’s Choice Awards, Parents’ Picks Awards and Parent Tested Parent Approved.



Led by an esteemed panel of evaluators, the Mom’s Choice Awards honor excellence in family-friendly media, products and services, and established Qeepsake as a Gold Award Recipient.

Parents’ Picks Awards, regarded as the leading site that showcases parent tested and kid approved brands, recognized Qeepsake in their lineup of The Best Preschool Products – 2021 winners.

Parent Tested Parent Approved, known for its credible and influential consumer product awards for parents and children, chose Qeepsake as a 2021 PTPA Seal of Approval recipient.

“We’re so honored to be recognized with three prestigious awards that acknowledge Qeepsake as a choice brand for all kinds of families,” said Jeff McNeil, CEO and co-founder of Qeepsake. “Acknowledgements like these enable us to continue building a world where every family’s full, authentic journey can be remembered and cherished.”

About Qeepsake

