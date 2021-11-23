OnTrac Donates $10,000 to 2nd Annual Tex Earnhardt Memorial Food Drive Benefiting St. Mary's Food Bank

CHANDLER, Ariz., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OnTrac, a logistics company providing contracted parcel services in the western United States, is donating $10,000 to the 2nd Annual Tex Earnhardt Memorial Food Drive. This year's event once again benefits the St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance, supported by the Valley's Classic Rock Station 100.7 KSLX.



"Our sincere thanks to OnTrac for this incredible donation that will allow us to provide enough food for 70,000 meals to Arizona's hungry," St. Mary's President and CEO Tom Kertis said. "Without the support of companies like OnTrac, St. Mary's would not be able to provide 250,000 meals a day for Arizona kids and families dealing with food insecurity. Thank you, OnTrac!"

The KSLX launched the food drive in November 2020 to celebrate the life of well-known Arizona car dealer Tex Earnhardt, who had died earlier in the year. In addition to his community spirit, Earnhardt was famous for his TV commercials, in which he sat on top of a bull and pitched his auto deals with the trademark slogan of "and that ain't no bull!"

100.7 KSLX radio personalities Mark and NeanderPaul will again host the event live from Bashas' at North 7th Street and Missouri Avenue in Phoenix. Bashas' locations throughout the Valley will be collecting food and monetary donations throughout the holiday season.

"OnTrac blew us away with their donation last year, and they've done it again this year," shared Mark Devine. "St. Mary's can make seven meals out of one dollar so the OnTrac donation will make 70,000 meals for needy families here in the Valley. Outstanding!"

The corporate culture at OnTrac includes a long tradition of community involvement, including support for the American Cancer Society, St. Vincent de Paul, United Food Bank, and other national and local charities.

"We enjoyed partnering with KSLX to help the St. Mary's Food Bank Alliance for their inaugural event, and we're equally pleased to participate in the second year," said Robert E. Humphrey, Jr., OnTrac Chairman, and Chief Executive Officer. "Making a positive difference in the communities we serve is part of OnTrac culture, and we are happy to present this donation on behalf of all our employees and their families."

About St. Mary's Food Bank

Founded in 1967, St. Mary's Food Bank is one of the largest food banks in the United States and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. 95% of all donations received at St. Mary's Food Bank go directly to the organization's mission, helping feed those in need in Phoenix and nine Arizona counties.

About OnTrac Logistics, Inc.:

The OnTrac network provides companies with an affordable way to speed up ground delivery so they can lower their shipping costs and delight their customers with world-class service. The OnTrac service area includes California and the major metropolitan areas of Arizona, Nevada, Oregon, Washington, Utah, Colorado, and Idaho—an area that is home to over 65 million consumers. OnTrac was founded in 1991 and has become a top choice for e-commerce and companies looking to speed up parcel distribution without the additional costs associated with national companies. OnTrac is a SmartWay Transport Partner, a USPS Workshare Partner, and integrates with over thirty different multi-carrier software providers. For more information, visit ontrac.com.

