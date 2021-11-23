Plotly and Mila Announce Partnership to Combine Data Visualization and AI Expertise

MONTREAL, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plotly Technologies, the Montreal-based company that brought interactive, scientific data visualization to the web browser through its open-source Plotly and Dash libraries, today announced a partnership with Mila, the world-renowned artificial intelligence institute based in Quebec. The partnership highlights the importance of interactive visualization for understanding artificial intelligence processes and outputs.

"Plotly's software bridges the user interface (UI) gap between artificial intelligence and the smart people solving the world's most complex problems in all sectors including pharmaceutical, finance, energy, and technology," said Jack Parmer, CEO of Plotly. "Dash Enterprise makes it easy to build, deploy and hyperscale interactive data science and AI applications. Partnering with Mila is a common sense move to grow Canada's AI ecosystem and accelerate the adoption of cutting-edge AI in industries around the world."

Plotly's open-source libraries are already familiar to many in Mila's network of over 700 researchers and partners, including Amgen , a long-term Plotly customer. Additionally, Dash is used in projects on which Mila has partnered, such as codecarbon.io, a Python project that estimates the carbon dioxide footprint of AI computing and presents solutions for reducing emissions.

"We are happy to welcome Plotly as a partner in the Mila community. The shared expertise of our organizations is a win for the open-source AI community and the industry partners that benefit from Mila's world-class researchers and experts," said Yoshua Bengio, Mila's Founder and Scientific Director. "We look forward to working with Plotly to facilitate AI adoption across sectors."

About Plotly

Founded in 2013, Plotly is a data visualization company focused on taking data science out of the lab and into the business. Plotly makes it easy to build, deploy, and hyperscale interactive analytic apps, graphs, and visualizations in any programming language. Plotly's libraries are used by millions worldwide and embedded into mission-critical applications across the Fortune 500. With over 600k+ downloads per month, Dash is the new standard for AI & data science apps. For more information, visit https://plotly.com .

About Mila

Founded by Professor Yoshua Bengio of the University of Montreal, Mila is an artificial intelligence research institute that brings together nearly 900 researchers specializing in machine learning. Based in Montreal, Mila's mission is to be a global hub for scientific advances that inspire innovation and development of AI for the benefit of all. Mila is a non-profit organization recognized worldwide for its significant contributions to the field of deep learning, particularly in language modeling, machine translation, object recognition, and generative models. For more information, visit mila.quebec .

Media Contact

Jillian Hughes, info@plotly.com

