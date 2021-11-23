Anaheim-based and employee-owned wireless provider Arch Telecom is dedicated to serving communities nationwide

ANAHEIM, Calif., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Arch Telecom was founded in Yonkers, NY in 1993 with one location, one team and one vision. The now T-Mobile Premium Retailer has since expanded to include more than 1,200 employees in approximately 200 locations across 14 states and exists today as the only employee-owned company in wireless.

Built by individuals with different abilities and ages, backgrounds, ethnicities, religions and world views, Arch Telecom strives to become the world's No. 1 wireless provider. With 82 percent of the company's employees being minorities, it's committed inside and out to serving America's demographic.

Backed by an executive team with more than 60 combined years of wireless experience, Arch Telecom is the only employee-owned company in wireless and continuously strives for customer satisfaction and a first-class shopping experience for consumers.

The #ZeroCost2Switch wireless provider employs team members who are dedicated, caring and diverse individuals who offer their best selves to the customers and communities they serve.

"Our company is committed to staying active in our communities and becoming contributing members within neighborhoods nationwide," said Ali Yahyavi, Chief Sales Officer for Arch Telecom. "We have a personal passion and commitment to grow ourselves and the Arch Telecom brand."

This dedication is accomplished through various outreach programs and helping develop meaningful relationships in the communities it serves.

"While it's our priority to provide our customers nationwide with the best and most reliable service available in Nationwide 5G coverage, we're also dedicated to serving the communities we're located in," Yahyavi said, who's responsible for the national vision, direction and growth of the company.

Founded on principles that focus on integrity and giving back to communities at large, Arch Telecom has a goal to get involved in every community it's in within a 5-mile radius by asking its team members to learn about a community's main priorities and passions.

The employee-owned nationwide wireless provider serves communities through backpack and school supply donations, volunteerism at local food banks in helping sort and package nutrition and partnerships with animal shelters where proceeds are raised and donated to local facilities.

Arch Telecom is also dedicated to adopting military families and this holiday season is hosting a toy drive to give back to military children across the country.

It's through the company's priority and commitment to make a positive impact in the lives of its employees, customers and communities it serves in the wireless industry, that Arch Telecom remains on-track to reach its collective goals. To turn up the joy with speakers, headphones and gaming accessories for your loved ones, check out Black Friday deals and Cyber Monday discounts by visiting an Arch Telecom store near you.

The following are a few locations to find out more information: Nottingham, Chicago Ridge, Monroeville, Pittsburgh, Whitehall, Brooklyn, Hamilton, Rochester, Blasdell, Buffalo, Bronx.

For press inquiries: Ali Yahyavi email ali@archtelecom.net

