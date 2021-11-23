ATP Announces Pratt & Whitney Canada as Launch OEM for IETMs

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, USA, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATP, a leading provider of information services and software solutions for the aviation industry, announced that Pratt & Whitney Canada will be the launch collaborator for its next generation of technical publications, the Interactive Electronic Technical Manuals, commonly referred to as IETMs.

“We are pleased to align with organizations like ATP that share our commitment to technical innovation and enhancing the customer experience through initiatives such as the new IETMs,” says Alexandre Gagnon, Senior Director Business Development & Government Affairs at Pratt & Whitney Canada. “Through our long-standing collaboration, ATP customers stand to benefit significantly from these new tools that enable more efficient and effective use of their publications.”

The ATP product and engineering team has been diligently working to incorporate the technology necessary to bring the expanded capabilities of HTML, an advanced IPC, and 3D imagery directly to the users.

“Modern users have certain expectations on how they interact with their applications and by adding the IETM capabilities, we are meeting these expectations and preparing for the future,” explains Jeff Seiler, ATP’s Sr Director of Product Management. “The ability to add rich content including hyperlinks, advanced graphic controls, and the ability to hide manual sections activates engagement and expands our ability to offer new tools and approaches directly to our users.”

The launch of the IETMs focuses on Pratt & Whitney Canada PT6A engines and will be expanding as additional OEM content is added and upgraded in the ATP Libraries. This enhanced content will also be available for offline access and viewing in the desktop and mobile applications. For more information contact ATP directly at learnmore@atp.com.

About ATP

ATP is the leading provider of aviation software and information services. ATP’s innovative product line, including Flightdocs, Aviation Hub, ChronicX, and SpotLight, reduces operating costs, improves aircraft reliability, and supports technical knowledge sharing and collaboration in all aviation and aerospace industry sectors. ATP’s products and services support more than 75,000 aircraft maintenance professionals worldwide. As a global company, ATP has more than 7,500 customers in 137 countries and partnerships with over 90 OEMs. For more information, visit www.atp.com.