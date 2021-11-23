Hill Hiker, Inc. Thankful for Year of Elevator Industry Awards and Podcast Feature

MINNEAPOLIS, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hill Hiker, Inc. is grateful for a positive 2021 that consisted of two highly respected elevator industry recognition awards and two distinguished media features.

The Minnesota-based inclined elevator company started the year by landing the cover spot on Elevator World Magazine's January issue, which featured its work at Parque Turistico Observatorio 1873 in Mazatlán, Mexico, as the Project of the Year . This award was the start of more to come as Hill Hiker went on to be nominated for the 2021 Ellies Award for Best Supplier - Special Application Lifts, which they won in September. The "Ellies" collect more than 20,000 votes each year to recognize North American elevator and escalator businesses that go above and beyond for their customers, employees, communities, and industry.

Hill Hiker was also the subject of two media highlights, starting with a feature in the Elevator World trade magazine in May. This project spotlight is about how Hill Hiker went above and beyond, negotiating with the State to build an inclined elevator in Maple Lake, MN that allowed a disabled family member to comfortably join in on lake recreation. Hill Hiker was later featured on the Minnesota Made Podcast, a show that features local business leaders making a difference in their communities. Hill Hiker's Founder and President, Bill MacLachlan, had an interview with the podcast founder, Jason Webb, about how the company started, what typical customers and projects look like, the future of Hill Hiker, and much more.

"We are so grateful for what we were able to accomplish this year and the great customers we got to work with everyday. At this time of the year it is important for us to give thanks to everyone who has helped make Hill Hiker the leader in the inclined elevator industry," said Bill MacLachlan, Hill Hiker's Founder.

Founded in 1997 by Bill and Laurel MacLachlan, Hill Hiker, Inc. is a family-owned inclined elevator manufacturer specializing in outdoor elevation systems. Drawing on 22 years of industry experience, Hill Hiker, Inc. is known worldwide for its innovative design and superior functionality.

