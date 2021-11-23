One Year After the Capitol Riot, Patriots Will Prove the American Spirit Lives On

IRVING, Texas, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Great American Summit is the event America needs right now. This January 7-8, The Great American Summit will open its doors at the Marriott Los Colinas in Irving, Texas. All funds raised from this uniquely patriotic event will be donated to select organizations that support our nation's military, law enforcement, first responders, and at-risk youth. These organizations include: Unbound Warrior, Jaco Booyens Ministries, SHAREtogether, REBOOT Recovery, The Wounded Blue, Rebekah's Angels, The Got Your Back Foundation, and others to be announced. Hosted by Gold Star Wife Barb Allen, her partner Dave Brown, and Founder of BetheChange, Anthony Russo. Allen and Brown founded American Snippets, a patriotic network and community centered on freedom and the American Dream.

The Summit brings patriotism, leadership, and networking to a live event centered on helping guests strengthen themselves, their families, their communities, and this great country. It's designed to take us back to our country's foundation of independence, entrepreneurship, and integrity.

"It's time to turn America's fear and frustration into positive actions that will restore the core values my husband and so many others gave their lives in service of," says Barb Allen.

Live from Marriott Los Colinas, the Great American Summit features Nick Vujicic, Steve Sims, Larry Broughton, Martha Krejci, Jason Redman, Brad Lea, Jaco Booyens, Ian Smith, Ian Wendt, Tony Whatley, Bedros Keuilian, Kent Clothier, Bobby Sausalito, Marie Cosgrove, David Webb, Tom Varano, Ryan Weaver, Krystal Tini, Stephen Miller, Eddie Pinero, Eric Konavalov, Mike Fallat, and others who will serve as mentors to anyone searching for their own American Dream. Each day of the summit brings extraordinary examples of the American Spirit and the American Dream to life by featuring genuine heroes sharing their stories and insight, incredible survivors of trauma and tragedy teaching resilience, top-tier entrepreneurs teaching various levels of expertise designed to jump start guests with the knowledge to build and grow income, and opportunities to connect, collaborate, and conquer challenges together long after the event concludes. All this is wrapped in a patriotic theme packed with profound and moving performances, surprises, and traditions.

Country music artist, combat veteran and two time Gold Star Family member Ryan Weaver will rock the stage in a concert, a VIP mixer allows for more in depth networking and a limited number of Patriot Pass tickets and sponsorships are available.

The Great American Summit is designed to strengthen the country one person, family, and community at a time. 100% of the proceeds go towards supporting military, first responders, law enforcement and at-risk youth. Tickets are on sale now. For a complete list of speakers and sponsor opportunities visit: https://greatamericansummit.com

