JSC Latvijas Gāze will hold Investor Conference Webinar about financial results of 9 months 2021

JSC “Latvijas Gāze” invites to join its investor conference webinar scheduled on November 25, 2021 at 16:00 (EET). To join the webinar please follow the instructions below.

Webinar will be hosted by member of management board, CFO Inga Āboliņa and will be held in English.

During the webinar company representative will analyze “Latvijas Gāze” Group’s financial results of 9 months 2021 (to be published on November 24, 2021) and inform about other key initiatives of the Group.

What is a webinar?

Webinar is a virtual conference, during which company’s representative gives information about the company, its activities and future plans. Webinar allows interactive communication and provides an opportunity to ask questions and get answers directly from the company.

How to join the webinar?

All you need is a computer with internet connection and headphones.

To join the webinar, we invite you to register via https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/7522493938600965644

You will be provided with the webinar link and instructions to join webinar successfully. When joining the webinar for the first time, you will be asked to download the system application on your computer which will take only few seconds.

Additional information:

Romāns Tjurins

Vice President Finance

Phone: + (371) 67 369 139

E-mail: investor.relations@lg.lv

www.lg.lv