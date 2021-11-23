NP Digital Announces Alison Moser as VP of Client Services

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NP Digital, a leader in performance marketing, announced today that Alison Moser has joined the agency as its Vice President of Client Services. Moser leverages her extensive background in performance marketing strategy and solutions delivery to strengthen client partnerships and success.

Moser brings over 20 years of client leadership and premier performance marketing agency experience to NP Digital. Her most recent role, VP Group Account Director at iProspect focused on leading global strategic partnerships. Moser joined iProspect through the acquisition of Leapfrog Online where she spent over 10 years in various client leadership positions. There she advanced digital acquisition efforts across the consumer journey and digital mediums. Moser has a range of industry experience and has worked with brands such as LinkedIn, Discover, Cox Communications, Spectrum, Chamberlain University, Walt Disney World, U.S. Army, and USPS.

“Performance marketing is an ever-evolving space, Alison’s expertise with full funnel marketing, data and UX will help us continue to deliver the personalized experiences that consumers have come to expect, and brands want to deliver.” said Mike Gullaksen, CEO of NP Digital. “We’re thrilled to welcome Alison to the team, she will add tremendous value to our clients and to our commitment to client service.”

“NP Digital and I share a vision for the future of performance marketing and passion for ushering brands into new and better ways of connecting with the consumer. I'm looking forward to working with the team supporting client initiatives,” said Moser.

About NP Digital:

NP Digital is a global performance marketing agency focused on enterprise and mid-market challenger brands. Underpinned by its proprietary technology division and platform Ubersuggest, NP Digital is regarded as one of the fastest-growing, award-winning performance marketing agencies in the industry. NP Digital views marketing through a consultative lens that takes a holistic view when applying specialist execution to build meaningful partnerships. These partnerships include some of the world’s most prominent Fortune 500 brands in addition to mid-size, DTC challenger-type organizations.

NP Digital spans across the globe with 500 employees, seven offices and a headquarters in San Diego. For more information visit npdigital.com or neilpatel.com/ubersuggest.

