Edible Beans Market size worth $ 19,866.11 Million, Globally, by 2028 at 2.96% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

Jersey City, New Jersey, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verified Market Research recently published a report, " Edible Beans Market " By Product Type (Pinto Beans, Navy Beans, Great Northern Beans, Red Kidney Beans), By Application (Household, Restaurants), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Online Stores, Specialty Stores), and By Geography. According to Verified Market Research, the Global Edible Beans Market size was valued at USD 15,873.28 Million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 19,866.11 Million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 2.96% from 2021 to 2028.

Global Edible Beans Market Overview

The rising demand for products that have high protein content and high protein fiber as well as rising consumer preference towards healthy foods is also driving the growth of the global Edible Beans Market. The Edible Beans Market is driven by the growing consumer preference towards consuming nutritional and health-beneficial food. The edible beans are nutritionally strong food seeds that can be utilized further in different food dishes. The availability of protein, fiber, carbohydrate, iron, vitamin, and other nutrients made it a suitable option to meet the nutritional needs of the consumers.

Moreover, the rising consumption of high protein food products is also among the driving factor for the Edible Beans Market. The health issue of protein deficiency is affecting the consumer across the world and the demand for high protein food products including edible beans is at its peak. One-half cup of beans contains the same amount of protein that is found in one cup of milk. In addition, beans also offer a high amount of fiber which is good for the digestive system of the body.

Furthermore, this rapid growth of the Edible Beans Market can be attributed to the growing health consciousness among consumers. According to a study, it has been analyzed that forty-five percent of Americans seek out organic foods which is the main reason consumers in North America are preferring organic edible beans over conventional beans. Edible beans are not only a rich source of flavonoid but also exhibits some special properties such as anti-cholesterol properties, anti-inflammatory property, anti-oxidant property, and anti-cancerous properties. All these versatile properties of edible beans are expected to fuel the growth of the Edible Beans Market. The rising demand for products that have high protein content and high protein fiber is increasing dramatically in countries such as the U.K and the US.

Key Developments

ADM had announced that it has reached an agreement to acquire Sojaprotein, a leading European provider of non-GMO soy ingredients.

USDA has purchased dry edible beans for child nutrition and other related food assistance programs for the Fiscal Year 2021. The purchase totals over $302,000 and includes light red kidney, pinto, and Great Northern beans.

Key Players

The major players in the market are ADM, Star of the West Milling Company, Central Valley Bean Coop, Northarvest Bean, Chippewa Valley Bean, Michigan Bean Commission, Mountain High Organics, Treasure Valley Seed Company, Kirsten Company LLC, and Bonita Bean Company.

Verified Market Research has segmented the Global Edible Beans Market On the basis of Product Type, Application, Distribution Channel, and Geography.

Edible Beans Market, By Product Type Pinto Beans Navy Beans Great Northern Beans Red Kidney Beans Black Beans Yellow Beans Others







Edible Beans Market, By Distribution Channel Supermarket/Hypermarket Online Stores Specialty Stores Other







Edible Beans Market, By Application Household Restaurants Others







Edible Beans Market by Geography North America U.S Canada Mexico Europe Germany France U.K Rest of Europe Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific ROW Middle East & Africa Latin America



