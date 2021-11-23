Statement re Buyback

Oxford Technology 3 VCT

Buyback and NAV update

Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc – Buyback timing and NAV Update

Oxford Technology 3 VCT Plc advises that the previously announced buyback will now take place in the next 2 weeks.

The Directors reviewed the valuation of its entire portfolio at 31 August 2021. Since then the major movement has been an increase in the Arecor share price. The unaudited net asset value per ordinary share as at 22 November 2021 is 49.7p, an increase of 8.7p since 31 August 2021 offset by the payment of a 6.0p dividend on 15 October 2021.

The total return to shareholders including previous dividends of 42.0p per share is now 91.7p per share.

The total number of ordinary shares in issue is 6,785,233.

23 November 2021

Enquiries:

Lucius Cary, Oxford Technology Management

01865 784466