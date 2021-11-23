HBCU Students Encouraged to Lead Social Change During Inaugural UNCF Virtual Social Justice Week

Washington D.C., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In early 2021, the social justice team of UNCF (United Negro College Fund) had the vision to host a week-long event focusing on social justice issues to generate ideas, create opportunities for learning, and facilitate the engagement of the historically Black college and university (HBCU) community and others.

From Nov. 15-18, UNCF hosted over 300 viewers on Zoom and other social media channels to virtually share knowledge from a select group of moderators and panelists during UNCF’s inaugural Social Justice Week.

"It's crucial now more than ever that we educate the HBCU community on social justice issues and opportunities to bring about positive changes to improve humanity by initiating these thought-provoking conversations and events," said Thomas Dinkins, UNCF's social justice program manager.

"This inaugural Social Justice Week was very important because we dedicated themes each day of the week that affect our HBCU campuses and students. I am grateful to be a part of an organization like UNCF that has a successful history of serving our nation’s HBCUs and helping our students to go to and through college," Dinkins added.

Each day of the week highlighted a different theme and featured panel discussions among leading industry experts that coincide with the vision of the UNCF's social justice work. To stimulate engagement, viewers had the opportunity to virtually network and discuss critical topics with the panel. Click here to look back at all the events from the week.

To continue the great work of the week, UNCF is encouraging students to participate in two scholars' programs.

The Gucci Changemakers Scholars Program focuses on uplifting young creatives and social change visionaries who use the power of their talents and aspirations to bring about a lasting social change movement focused on improving humanity.

The Marshall-Motley Scholars Program, named in honor of Thurgood Marshall, former U.S. Supreme Court justice, legendary civil rights attorney and founder of the NAACP Legal Defense and Education Fund, and Constance Baker Motley, iconic civil rights litigator, is a groundbreaking commitment to endow the South with the next generation of civil rights lawyers trained to provide legal advocacy of unparalleled excellence.

“Social Justice Week was a huge success because of the efforts of so many UNCF members and supporters. We're grateful to everyone who participated in our events, asked questions, and helped share the vision. UNCF would also like to thank Gucci Changemakers and Bank of America for sponsoring the events of the week,” Dinkins noted.

Social Justice Week was designed to raise awareness and inspire further action. It will become an annual UNCF event. To learn more about 2022 partnership opportunities or additional information, please contact Thomas Dinkins at thomas.dinkins@UNCF.org.

About UNCF

UNCF (United Negro College Fund) is the nation’s largest and most effective minority education organization. To serve youth, the community and the nation, UNCF supports students’ education and development through scholarships and other programs, supports and strengthens its 37 member colleges and universities, and advocates for the importance of minority education and college readiness. UNCF institutions and other historically Black colleges and universities are highly effective, awarding nearly 20% of African American baccalaureate degrees. UNCF administers more than 400 programs, including scholarship, internship and fellowship, mentoring, summer enrichment, and curriculum and faculty development programs. Today, UNCF supports more than 60,000 students at over 1,100 colleges and universities across the country. Its logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and its widely recognized trademark, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Twitter at @UNCF.