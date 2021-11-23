World of Illumination Debuts an All-New Theme Park in Southern California

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

World of Illumination — the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show — is bringing its biggest and grandest show yet to the Los Angeles area. Santa Anita Park in Arcadia houses Reindeer Road, which features millions of colorful LED lights and hundreds of animated displays synchronized to popular and beloved holiday music. The show is now open and runs until January 2.

World of Illumination’s Reindeer Road takes guests through mountainous terrain, northern ice caves and towering forests on a simulated journey to the mystical North Pole. Covering more than a million square feet, the experience contains the world's largest animated toy shop with over 250,000 sparkling lights in this one section alone.

Visitors will be enchanted by reindeer, snowmen and a merry gingerbread village, along with other exciting surprises. Designed to be enjoyed from the safety and comfort of the guest’s vehicle, the attraction is about one mile in length and takes approximately 25-30 minutes to drive through.

“Our team is thrilled to be bringing this new show to Los Angeles,” said Yakir Urman, World of Illumination CEO. “With more interaction and state-of-the-art technology than ever before, Reindeer Road is filled with brand-new features that will delight kids of all ages.”

World of Illumination’s show will be open nightly, including holidays, from 6:00 PM to 10:00 PM. All ticket prices are per vehicle, so guests can load up their cars with family and friends to enjoy the show. Tickets start at $79 plus applicable fees for weekday entrance and $89 for weekends and holidays. A portion of proceeds benefits Make-A-Wish Greater Los Angeles.

Online reservations are required and tickets will not be sold at the gate. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.worldofillumination.com.

About World of Illumination:

With headquarters in Phoenix, Arizona, World of Illumination is the producer of the world’s largest drive-through animated light show, featuring millions of state-of-the-art lights and displays set to holiday music. The company’s theme parks are currently located in California, Arizona and Georgia. Connect at @worldofillumination.

