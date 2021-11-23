Nuvei Receives Approval for Event Wagering and Fantasy Sports Payments in Arizona

MONTREAL and PHOENIX, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nuvei Corporation ("Nuvei" or the "Company") (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI), the global payment technology partner of thriving brands, has announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary has been granted an Event Wagering and Fantasy Sports Supplier license in Arizona.

Online sports betting became legal in Arizona in April 2021. Regulated sportsbooks and sportsbook apps formally began operating in the state on September 9, 2021, just prior to the kickoff of the 2021 NFL season. It is estimated that sports wagering in the state will be worth over $3 billion annually and generate over $200 million in gaming revenue(1).

The approval from the Arizona Department of Gaming allows Nuvei to further grow its U.S. online sports betting footprint into yet another state. The Company’s deep-rooted industry expertise and future-forward solutions including a broad range of payment methods, optimized transaction flows, and instant payouts can offer state operators even greater revenue possibilities.

About Nuvei

We are Nuvei (Nasdaq: NVEI) (TSX: NVEI) the global payment technology partner of thriving brands. We provide the intelligence and technology businesses need to succeed locally and globally, through one integration – propelling them further, faster. Uniting payment technology and consulting, we help businesses remove payment barriers, optimize operating costs and increase acceptance rates. Our proprietary platform provides seamless pay-in and payout capabilities, connecting merchants with their customers in 204 markets worldwide, with local acquiring in 45 markets. With support for over 500 local and alternative payment methods, 210 currencies including 100 cryptocurrencies, merchants can capture every payment opportunity that comes their way. Our purpose is to make our world a local marketplace.

For more information, visit www.nuvei.com.

