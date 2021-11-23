Rackspace Technology Accelerates Momentum with Google Cloud Through Customer Transformations

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology® (NASDAQ: RXT), a leading end-to-end multicloud technology solutions company, today announced their 2020 Google Cloud Breakthrough North America Partner of the Year award was due to successful migrations of IT environments to Google Cloud for customers like, GoHenry, Mrs. T’s and Eagle Eye.



GoHenry

Rackspace Technology supported GoHenry with its global growth plans by migrating its IT environment to Google Cloud, delivering enhanced security and scalability for the next-generation money app. Since migrating 99% of its services to Google Cloud, GoHenry, the prepaid Visa debit card and app designed exclusively for 6-18-year-olds, doubled its customer base by reaching one million customers. It also sharply increased its revenue year-over-year as families increasingly look to cashless solutions to help children become skilled in money management.

As a premier partner for Google Cloud with over 370+ technical certifications, Rackspace Technology supported GoHenry throughout the entire migration process. The Google Cloud migration provides GoHenry with the confidence to grow its business at scale and speed, knowing its infrastructure will support the company’s – and its customers’ – changing needs.

“16-18-year-olds today are digital natives. According to our Youth Economy Report, they are choosing technology over cash and this trend will only become more prominent,” Louise Hill, Co-founder and Chief Operating Officer at GoHenry explained. “When it comes to the immediacy and availability of service, they just expect what they need to be there and working. Having a technology partner like Rackspace Technology is therefore vital to ensure our services are scalable, secure, and immediately available. Thanks to this partnership, we are confident that we can empower our young customers to be ambassadors of a new cashless society.”

Mrs. T’s Pierogies

Rackspace Technology migrated Mrs. T’s Pierogies, the largest provider of frozen pierogies in the United States, to Google Cloud.Rackspace Technology assisted the pierogy-producer in migrations services, applications services, and managed storage, which has helped the organization improve forecasting, optimize promotions, and better manage its disaster recovery efforts. Mrs. T’s has realized immediate benefits of the upgraded system, with a 60 percent acceleration in their batch transactions and on-screen end-user transactions.

“While this project started as a mandated technology project, Rackspace’s work really opened up new doors for us to undergo a massive digital transformation,” said Timothy Coyle, Director of Information Systems & Technology at Mrs. T’s Pierogies. “Not only did we migrate to Google Cloud seamlessly, but we were able to retool IT infrastructure that is key to our core business success. Rackspace Technology was a one-stop-shop, a single pane of glass that truly took our technology stack to the next level.”

Due to Google Cloud’s tools and features, Mrs. T’s leadership team now has access to real-time analytics, accelerating forecasting and improving subsequent outcomes. Optimized trade promotions provide more predictive business intelligence, and a new disaster recovery program ensures Mrs. T’s a more dynamic, reliable technology base.

Eagle Eye AIR

Rackspace Technology expanded its support and services for Eagle Eye, by migrating the retail SaaS technology firm's digital marketing platform, Eagle Eye AIR, to Google Cloud, resulting in a 30% improvement in speed for point of sales transactions. Eagle Eye AIR powers some of the world’s largest customer loyalty and marketing promotion programs. The platform integrates several business management and sales systems to help retailers deploy hyper-personalized campaigns to drive customer acquisition and retention.

Rackspace Technology expertise and management allowed Eagle Eye to quickly migrate to Google Cloud. From there, Eagle Eye AIR enabled retailers to oversee and manage their promotions in real time. In addition, Eagle Eye AIR has adopted a more cloud native IT model, adding Google BigQuery and Datastore to its current cloud environment. As a result, Eagle Eye reports higher up time, availability, and response times, leading to a 40% decrease in support calls.

“It’s never been more important for retailers to use technology solutions such as Eagle Eye AIR to delight their customers and to foster loyalty. Thanks to Rackspace Technology, we migrated our platform to Google Cloud in a matter of months rather than years and have increased our global footprint dramatically saving us millions of pounds in our ambition to become cloud native,” said Steve Rothwell, Founder and CTO, Eagle Eye. “We no longer need to manage hardware and data centers and so have embraced the world of DevOps and agile platform management to run a truly 24/7 global operations.”

"The key to our continued rapid growth and cloud adoption across the market lies in the strength of innovative solutions for customers like GoHenry, Mrs. T’s Pierogies, Eagle Eye AIR," said Jeff DeVerter, Chief Evangelist, Rackspace Technology. “By working with Google Cloud, we’re always focused on driving innovative solutions, trust, success, and Fanatical Experience™ for our customers.”

