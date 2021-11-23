Apple and Device Identity Industry Expert Joel Rennich Joins JumpCloud

LOUISVILLE, Colo., Nov. 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- JumpCloud today announced the addition of renowned device expert Joel Rennich as head of device identity. Rennich will drive strategy and development for device identity for the JumpCloud Directory Platform.



Rennich joins JumpCloud from Jamf, where he was the director of Jamf’s Mac authentication and account management solution, Jamf Connect. Rennich joined Jamf as part of the company’s acquisition of his company Orchard & Grove and his open source application NoMAD. Prior to joining Jamf, Rennich spent a decade as an enterprise systems engineer manager at Apple and founded AFP548.com, the eminent website on Apple products and the mainstay of Apple system administrator education during the early years of macOS X.

Rennich’s hiring comes on the heels of Splunk veteran Scott Engstrom joining JumpCloud as SVP, Engineering , among other big announcements from the company. In October, JumpCloud announced its $225M Series F funding round , with strategic investment from CrowdStrike and Atlassian. The company recently added board member Amol Kulkarn i (chief engineering and product officer, CrowdStrike) and board observers Casber Wang (vice president, Sapphire Ventures) and Albert Koh (vice president, Owl Rock).

"JumpCloud's directory platform is unique in its delivery of identity access capabilities and device management across Apple, Windows, and Linux devices," said Rennich. "This gives Admins using JumpCloud a robust platform to adopt Zero Trust models, solving ITs most pressing needs to secure remote and hybrid work."

“All of us at JumpCloud extend a warm welcome to Joel, who brings deep expertise around device identity to our product development,” said Jagadeesh Kunda, chief product officer, JumpCloud. “Joel is one of the industry’s leading thought leaders and engineers for conditional access policies and other technologies and approaches critical to Zero Trust. He will help us deepen and expand our Zero Trust security strategy across network, device, and user attestation and play a critical role in the architecture, design, and implementation of the JumpCloud platform at scale across all OSs and diverse IT environments.”

The JumpCloud Directory Platform has earned enthusiastic support from IT admins who rely on it daily, with review site G2 naming it a leader in a variety of categories such as single sign-on (SSO), identity and access management (IAM), cloud directory, and more, on top of the publication CRN recognizing JumpCloud as a Tech Innovator finalist . To achieve this and push the status quo, JumpCloud continues to work tirelessly to build a world-class team that goes above and beyond to iterate on the platform and make strides in the IAM industry.

About JumpCloud

The JumpCloud Directory Platform helps IT teams Make Work Happen® by centralizing management of user identities and devices, enabling small and medium-sized enterprises to adopt Zero Trust security models. JumpCloud® has a global user base of more than 150,000 organizations, with more than 5,000 paying customers including Cars.com, GoFundMe, Grab, ClassPass, Uplight, Beyond Finance, and Foursquare. JumpCloud has raised over $400M from world-class investors including Sapphire Ventures, General Atlantic, Sands Capital, Atlassian, and CrowdStrike.

